Spice Oils and Oleoresins Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2027

Global Spice Oils and Oleoresins Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Spice oils and Oleoresins are concentrated compounds in liquid form which are obtained by the solvent extraction of ground spices. These have similar character and property of the spice and contains volatile as well as non-volatile part of the spices. These are majorly used as a substitute for whole and ground spice without impairing the flavor and aroma. The Spice oils and Oleoresins are used by a broad range of manufacturers such as curry powder, confectionary, beverage and soups. The rapid growth in the food and beverage sector owing to the increasing restaurants and bars and changing lifestyle augments the market growth. Also, increasing export and import of the spices from major producers such as India drives the market growth. As India provides 60% of the total 13,500 tons global spice oleoresins market while China increased its Paprika Oleoresin the most demanded spice oil. Also, in 2019-20, India exported 225 spice items against 219 items in 2018-19. The export increased to 1.18 million tons contributing USD 3.03 billion in 2019-20 witnessing a growth of 8 % in volume and dollars. Further, increasing consumer preference for organic and naturally derived foods accelerates the market growth. Moreover, the extraction offers an added advantage providing 5-20 times stronger flavor augmenting their demand for traditional spices. However, high volatility in prices of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, application in Phytogenics presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Spice Oils And Oleoresins market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the huge spice production in South Asian countries such as India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing food and beverage manufacturing facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Spice Oils And Oleoresins market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

doTERRA International LLC

Ultra-International B.V

Young Living Essential Oils Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB)

Symrise AG

Givaduan AG

Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd.

Indian Spice Oil Industries

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Universal Oleoresins Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Spice Oils

Oleoresins

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Spice Oils And Oleoresins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors