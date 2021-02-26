Spice and Herb Extracts Market Rising Trends and Global Demand 2021 to 2025

Global Spice and Herb Extracts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global spice and herb extracts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

– The seasonings and spices industry continues to adapt to consumer choices for variety, convenience, wellness attributes, food safety and value, increasing demands from retail and foodservice division customers, and the pressures of global competition.

– Increasing scarcity for spices and herb extracts is leading to high prices and an increased scope for adulterants in the market. The price imbalance and low availability may attract several new suppliers with cheaper and unscrupulous alternatives.

Scope of the Report

Global spice and herbal extracts market is segmented by source type into Celery, Cumin, Chili, Coriander, Cardamom, Oregano, Pepper, Basil, Ginger, Thyme and Others; By Category into Essential Oils and Oleoresins, Seasonings, Blends and Other Products; By Application into Food Applications, Beverage Applications and Pharmaceuticals and Geography.

Top Leading Companies of Global Spice and Herb Extracts Market are McCormick & Company, Inc, All-Season Herbs, Kerry Group plc, Dhler Gmbh and Firmenich SA and others.

Changing Foodservice Industry



The eating out practice is part of the modern lifestyle and the foodservice industry is developing rapidly all over Europe. It accounts for ~20% of the global foodservice market. The most demanded cuisines include Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, which use a wide variety of spices and seasonings in their preparation, including pepper, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, anise, fennel, etc. Europe is the second consumption area in the world after North America, the European market is showing great potential for further development. The European demand for spices and herbs continues to grow. This is due to trends such as healthy living, interest in new tastes, convenience and sustainability. Consumers’ preferences are more multifaceted than ever and the foodservice concepts are more and more diversified to respond to customers’ expectations for more functionality, convenience, naturalness, freshness, healthy food, ethnic food, local sourcing, sustainability, and, more globally, the ‘eating out experience.

Europe has the Largest Market Share



Europe is the largest market for spice and herbs extracts globally. Despite low production, Europe is much inclined towards the import of spice, herbs and their extracts from developing region such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. About 97% of the total imported spice & herbs come from developing countries. On a global scale, Europe is a mature market for spice and herb extracts and the growth rate is comparatively slower than other regions. The European demand for spices is growing mostly due to interest in new tastes and healthy living.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

