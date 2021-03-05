Spice And Herb Extracts Market 2021 by Type, Cost, Growth, Key Players, Regional Analysis and Opportunities to 2026

Spice And Herb Extracts Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Spice And Herb Extracts market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The global spice and herb extracts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Spice And Herb Extracts market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like McCormick & Company, Inc, All-Season Herbs, Kerry Group plc, Dohler Gmbh, Firmenich SA, Olam International, Sensient Colors LLC, Givaudan among others.

Scope of the Report

Global spice and herbal extracts market is segmented by source type into Celery, Cumin, Chili, Coriander, Cardamom, Oregano, Pepper, Basil, Ginger, Thyme and Others; By Category into Essential Oils and Oleoresins, Seasonings, Blends and Other Products; By Application into Food Applications, Beverage Applications and Pharmaceuticals and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Changing Foodservice Industry

The eating out practice is part of the modern lifestyle and the foodservice industry is developing rapidly all over Europe. It accounts for ~20% of the global foodservice market. The most demanded cuisines include Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, which use a wide variety of spices and seasonings in their preparation, including pepper, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg, anise, fennel, etc. Europe is the second consumption area in the world after North America, the European market is showing great potential for further development. The European demand for spices and herbs continues to grow. This is due to trends such as healthy living, interest in new tastes, convenience and sustainability. Consumers’ preferences are more multifaceted than ever and the foodservice concepts are more and more diversified to respond to customers’ expectations for more functionality, convenience, naturalness, freshness, healthy food, ethnic food, local sourcing, sustainability, and, more globally, the ‘eating out experience

Europe has the Largest Market Share

Europe is the largest market for spice and herbs extracts globally. Despite low production, Europe is much inclined towards the import of spice, herbs and their extracts from developing region such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. About 97% of the total imported spice & herbs come from developing countries. On a global scale, Europe is a mature market for spice and herb extracts and the growth rate is comparatively slower than other regions. The European demand for spices is growing mostly due to interest in new tastes and healthy living.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

