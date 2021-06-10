Sperm Bank Market Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

Sperm Bank Market report involves use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analyzing and gathering of data and information. This market report performs systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data about the issues related to the marketing of goods and services and serves the businesses with an excellent market research report. The report provides intelligent solutions to the complex business challenges and commences an effortless decision-making process. DBMR team of enthusiastic analysts, skilled researchers and experienced forecasters work meticulously to generate such kind of market reports. Research report is a painstaking investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics.

Global Sperm Bank Market By Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor, ID Disclosure Donors), Services Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultation, Specimen Storage, Donor Screening, Other services), Vials Type (Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Intracervical Insemination (ICI), In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)), End Use (Donor Insemination, In Vitro Fertilization), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Sperm Bank Market

Global sperm bank market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.80% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing women miscarriage and innovation in sperm storage industry.

Market Definition: Global Sperm Bank Market

Sperm banks or semen bank refers to a type of fertility preservation which collects and stores sperms donated by human donors for future use. They are used by couples who take up artificial insemination to start a family and play a major role in the women who are not able to conceive. This is followed by individuals facing from orchiectomy, chemotherapy, vasectomy, and radiation therapy.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sperm bank market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sperm bank market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sperm bank market are London Sperm Bank, Indian Spermtech, New England Cryogenic Center., Androcryos, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., Lifecell, Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd., European Sperm Bank, CryoChoice, LLC, Cordlife, California Cryobank, Seattle Sperm Bank, and others.

Market Drivers

Rapid increase in male and female infertility is driving market

Initiative taken by government to support sperm bank

Wide acceptance of sperm bank across globe is another important factor driving the market growth

Advancement of technology and development in sperm bank will also act as a driver for the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment hinders the growth of the market

Traditional and negative mindset among the people towards sperm bank industry.

Segmentation: Global Sperm Bank Market

By Donors Type

Known Donor

Anonymous Donor

ID Disclosure Donors

By Services Type

Sperm Storage

Semen Analysis

Genetic Consultation

Specimen Storage

Donor Screening

Other services

By Vials Type

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Intracervical Insemination (ICI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

By End Use

Donor Insemination

In vitro Fertilization

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Axcel and Europe based private equity firm announced its acquisition of majority stake in European Sperm Bank which is leading Europe sperm bank. The strategy is to expand existing business, wide spread their market across globe and provide effective sperm bank services. Such acquisition will enable in expansion of sperm banks globally in the coming forecast period.

In May 2017, Richard Branson founder of virgin group announced its innovative launch of world’s first dyslexic sperm bank in London. This initiative is done to support people who’re suffering from dyslexia and spread the awareness that dyslexia is not a disease but a new way of thinking. This innovative launch in sperm bank market will lead to its market growth in nearby future.

