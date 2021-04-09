Spend Analytics Software Market Disclosing Latest Developments and Technology Advancements – 2025: Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc.

The Spend Analytics Software Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Spend Analytics Software market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Spend Analytics Software market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Spend Analytics Software Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Spend Analytics Software Market: Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc., Zycus Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Ivalua Inc., Proactis Inc, GEP Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Market Overview:

– Spend Analytics has evolved the way how humans and machines interact with and use spend data by broadening the data analyzing processes and data accessibility. Its various applications in industries like Supply chain and Logistics, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail is changing the dynamics of the market. It is helping companies to have a competitive advantage and give them better utilization and consumption of spend data. JAGGAER, one of the key spend management vendor, and the German software company iTiZZiMO, entered into a strategic partnership to create a win-win situation in the market ecosystem. Together, the two companies are expanding JAGGAER’s spend management product portfolio with mobile applications for Audit Management.

– The benefits of spend analytics include provide more in-depth insight through Data Visualization, help in deployment of cost-saving processes, large files are easy to access, and data is updated and located in real-time, it increases the scalability of the system. It reduces the investment of the organization through better utilization & consumption.

– In July 2019, BlueScope, one of the largest steel companies in Australia and New Zealand, announced to partner with Capgemini to implement its F&A (Finance and Accounting) solution to automated with increased optimization, enhanced efficiency, higher productivity levels, and improved cost-effectiveness in its F&A operations. With this implementation, the company mentioned identifying the duplicate invoices worth AUD 17 million and enabled the organization to recover over 99% of it.

– In December 2019, Zageno introduced its latest Spend Analytics Dashboard featured with the life science industry-first allows the user to analyze their lab supplies purchasing by either product or vendor categories. Additionally, a SaaS-based expense management software start-up Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of Fyle Lite, India’s first expense management app that is designed exclusively for employees to help them expense reporting intuitive, effortless and straightforward.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – Jaggaer’s spend analytics software enhances its ease of use with more automated insights which offer enhanced functionality that streamlines not only source-to-pay activities and guides users but also provides additional visibility, insights and compliance management, with embedded intelligence such as a recommendation wizard for more proactive supplier management and a delivery lead-time predictor.

– October 2019 – Supply chain and procurement optimization solution provider LevaData partnered with IBM to increase its data analytics capabilities. Both the companies are rolling out the DirectSpend IQ solution, which primarily deploys IBM managed services solutions with LevaData’s cognitive sourcing platform. The supply chain and procurement professionals will have access to analytics and insights that will provide necessary guidance on direct procurement cost savings opportunities.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing spend analytics software market, owing to increased take-up of analytics tools among consumers as well as businesses. Spending and revenues are growing from big data and analytics sectors, hence driving the market for spend analytics market in the region. The five potential and leading industries, which will make the most significant investments in Asia Pacific’s big data and analytics solutions, are banking, telecommunications, discrete manufacturing, central government, and professional services.

– The analytics markets in the region are primarily driven by full digital deployment across the industries, mainly in China, Japan, and India. The primary drivers of the analytics in China are the explosion of data due to increasing rates of the internet, mobile/smartphone penetration, growing urbanization development in machine learning, algorithm development, and the need for the customer and behavioral analytics.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Spend Analytics Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

