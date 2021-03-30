Spend Analytics Software Market 2021 Global Outlook – Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Spend Analytics Software market in its latest report titled, “Spend Analytics Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Spend Analytics Software Market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Spend Analytics Software Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357913/spend-analytics-software-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Spend Analytics Software Market: Genpact Ltd., Capgemini SE, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Jaggaer Inc., Zycus Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Ivalua Inc., Proactis Inc, GEP Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2020 – Jaggaer’s spend analytics software enhances its ease of use with more automated insights which offer enhanced functionality that streamlines not only source-to-pay activities and guides users but also provides additional visibility, insights and compliance management, with embedded intelligence such as a recommendation wizard for more proactive supplier management and a delivery lead-time predictor.

– October 2019 – Supply chain and procurement optimization solution provider LevaData partnered with IBM to increase its data analytics capabilities. Both the companies are rolling out the DirectSpend IQ solution, which primarily deploys IBM managed services solutions with LevaData’s cognitive sourcing platform. The supply chain and procurement professionals will have access to analytics and insights that will provide necessary guidance on direct procurement cost savings opportunities.

Market Overview:

Digitization has risen exponentially the data generation and has changed the data utilization methods. Cloud is also acting as a vital catalyst in digital transformation. Spend Analytics helps organizations provide flexibility by providing real-time synchronization across the cloud or on-premises, overpassing the traditional data processing, and accessing options. It continually calculates statistical analytics while moving within the stream of data.

– Spend Analytics has evolved the way how humans and machines interact with and use spend data by broadening the data analysing processes and data accessibility. Its various applications in industries like Supply chain and Logistics, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail is changing the dynamics of the market. It is helping companies to have a competitive advantage and give them better utilization and consumption of spend data. JAGGAER, one of the keys spend management vendor, and the German software company iTiZZiMO, entered into a strategic partnership to create a win-win situation in the market ecosystem. Together, the two companies are expanding JAGGAER’s spend management product portfolio with mobile applications for Audit Management.

– In July 2019, BlueScope, one of the largest steel companies in Australia and New Zealand, announced to partner with Capgemini to implement its F&A (Finance and Accounting) solution to automated with increased optimization, enhanced efficiency, higher productivity levels, and improved cost-effectiveness in its F&A operations. With this implementation, the company mentioned identifying the duplicate invoices worth AUD 17 million and enabled the organization to recover over 99% of it.

– In December 2019, Zageno introduced its latest Spend Analytics Dashboard featured with the life science industry-first allows the user to analyze their lab supplies purchasing by either product or vendor categories. Additionally, a SaaS-based expense management software start-up Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of Fyle Lite, India’s first expense management app that is designed exclusively for employees to help them expense reporting intuitive, effortless and straightforward.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357913/spend-analytics-software-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing spend analytics software market, owing to increased take-up of analytics tools among consumers as well as businesses. Spending and revenues are growing from big data and analytics sectors, hence driving the market for spend analytics market in the region. The five potential and leading industries, which will make the most significant investments in Asia Pacific’s big data and analytics solutions, are banking, telecommunications, discrete manufacturing, central government, and professional services.

– The analytics markets in the region are primarily driven by full digital deployment across the industries, mainly in China, Japan, and India. The primary drivers of the analytics in China are the explosion of data due to increasing rates of the internet, mobile/smartphone penetration, growing urbanization development in machine learning, algorithm development, and the need for the customer and behavioural analytics.

– According to recent data from the Indian Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, India has 50 million MSMEs, making it among the world’s largest MSMEs. Given the fact that the government and MSMEs are relying on scalable IT systems & solutions, it is understandable that they shift their processes to the cloud with sensitive information. In Asia-Pacific, the increasing awareness of spend analytics among small and Medium Enterprises, which contribute significantly to economic growth with their share of GDP ranging from 20% to 50 % in the majority of APEC economies, and the need for data analytics solutions are thriving the demand in the region.

– By implementing various initiatives to build more business confidence in the cloud, national governments are playing a pivotal role in the future growth of the spend analytics market across the Asia-Pacific region. Leading the way in cloud readiness are Asian countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore, which have defined data privacy regulations and strong governmental support for the cloud. Many Foreign players are collaborating with local players to grab the emerging opportunities in Asia-Pacific. Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd, expanded its partnership with Tech Data, the leading global end-to-end distributor of technology products, services, and solutions.

This Spend Analytics Software Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357913?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com