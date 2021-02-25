Spend Analytics Market Report 2020-2027 | Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

The research and analysis conducted in Spend Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Spend Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Spend Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global spend analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.66 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the requirement of limiting costs of operations along with the increased usage of these services from the various industrial verticals for procurement operations.

Spend analytics is the technological service offerings provided by various software and analytical organizations to manage and identify their operational costs. This technology helps in providing valuable information on how to improve the operational cycle of an organization, and also providing analysis on making intelligent business decisions.

Market Drivers:

Increased usage of analytics systems and services to meet the growing demand of intelligent business decisions; this factor is expected to foster growth in the market

Growth in the requirement for complying with the regulations and internal rules of an organizations while also meeting the requirement of certain contractual stipulations; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth

Rise in the adoption rate of AI and cloud-based services amidst the penetration of IoT globally

Market Restraints:

Complicated approach while transforming from traditional technology systems; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of standards regarding the operations and development of these services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of regulations and compliances regarding the usage of confidential financial data amid incidences of data breaches is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Spend Analytics Market

By Application

Financial Management

Risk Management

Governance & Compliance Management

Supplier Sourcing & Performing Management

Demand & Supply Forecasting

Others

By Component

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Consulting Services



By Analytics Type

Diagnostic

Predictive

Prescriptive

Descriptive

By Business Function

Finance

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Procurement

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, JAGGAER announced the expansion of their “Analytics Capabilities” to their “JAGGAER ONE” spend management platform. The planned upgrade termed as “19.2” will provide for better efficiency of data management while also improving the executions of analytics in these offerings.

In January 2018, JAGGAER announced that they had completed the acquisition of BravoSolution. This acquisition will establish JAGGAER as the leader of independent spend management service provider globally, as they will expand their customer base, along with the servicing capabilities across a variety of regions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Spend Analytics Market

Global spend analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spend analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Spend Analytics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global spend analytics market are SAP SE; IBM Corporation; SAS Institute Inc.; Oracle; Coupa Software Inc.; Zycus Inc.; Proactis Holdings Plc; Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; JAGGAER; Rosslyn Data Technologies; Ivalua Inc.; Genpact; Capgemini; Simfoni; WNS (Holdings) Ltd.; GEP; PRM360; Advanced; Efficio Limited and DXC Technology Company among others.

Major Highlights of Spend Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Spend Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Spend Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Spend Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

