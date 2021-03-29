Spend Analytics Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.9% by 2026

The Spend Analytics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Spend Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Spend Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., JAGGAER Incorporation, SAP SE, Coupa Software, Proactis Inc., Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Zycus Inc., Genpact, Sievo Oy and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2019 – Jaggaer, an independent spend management firm, announced multiple expansions andevelopment to its analytical capability. These expansions are expected to improve efficiency and data capability with the help of AI-powered analytics for various industries.

– May 2018 – The Liberal government has signed a USD 500 million deal with IBM Canada Ltd. without any competitive bidding. It tasks IBM with delivering 16 new mainframes on spend analytics, along with maintenance and support for existing hardware and software, to at least six federal departments.

Key Market Trends

Supply Chain Analytics Segment to Hold Significant Share



– Supply chain excellence is a robust competitive advantage in a global marketplace and big data analytics in the supply chain is the most disruptive and important trend in supply chain strategy in the manufacturing sector.

– With the intelligence attained from spend analyses, procurement can determine how and why supply chain professionals are bypassing controls like preferred supplier contracts and purchasing catalogs. Also a complete view of the supply chain cost of any given material is essential for making optimal purchase decisions, where organizations can significantly reduce the total cost of materials purchases through improvements in supply chain practices and better price negotiation outcomes through spend analytical tools.

– Fluctuating demand patterns and an enlarging base of suppliers and logistics partners have driven companies to continuously rethink their logistics network strategies. Companies can realize strong ROI improvements through spend analytics-driven planning activities, such as route optimization, load planning, fleet sizing, and freight cost reconciliation.

– Genpact’s spend analytics tool enables companies to generate insight and drive management visibility and then subsequently embed the insight for specific, granular actions that affect company effectiveness, such that it can be used at scale to drive execution in procurement.

– Recently in May 2018, Coupa, a cloud-based spend management software company, has rolled out enhancements to its business spend management (BSM) solution through addition of voice activation using Amazon Alexa to manage inventory, locate items, and reorder stock, which increases the growth of market.

– In the United Kingdom, the supply chain Big Data analytics for retail is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, following the manufacturing and energy sector, as in many areas, UK and Irish retailers are ahead of their Continental European counterparts.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region



– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing spend analytics market, owing to increased take-up of analytics tools among consumers as well as businesses. Banking, telecommunications, discrete manufacturing, federal/central government, and professional services are the five potential and leading industries which make the most significant investments in big data and analytics solutions in Asia-Pacific region.

– In Asia-Pacific, the growing awareness of spend analytics among SME, which contribute significantly to economic growth with their share of GDP ranging from 20% to 50% in the majority of APEC economies, and need for data analytics solutions are thriving the demand in the region. Also, the exponentially growing availability of accessible, cheap data centers delivered by cloud vendors, has brought down the costs of upfront investment for small and medium businesses, thereby encouraging the adoption of spend analytics solutions into there enterprises.

– Asia-pacific is also a hub for manufacturing. The region is one of the biggest exporters of products and services. Also, the BFSI sector is also growing in the region. Hence growth in these sectors will thrive the market for streaming analytics too. Chubb, world’s largest publicly traded property, and casualty insurance company, has established a small commercial division in the Asia Pacific dedicated to the risk management needs of Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

