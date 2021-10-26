Spend 6,000 euros to look like the characters in this popular anime

Every year cosplayers from all over the world can meet at various trade shows around the world to showcase their latest creations. The Covid-19 pandemic has turned organizers’ plans upside down, despite the fact that the recovery is underway like New York Comic-Con. And if you want to get a head start next time around, a popular anime has some overpriced clothes for sale.

a collection that slightly exceeds the monthly budget

The world of fashion is a special world. Sometimes it happens that the world of the world and that of the anime collide, resulting in peculiar curiosities. For several years now, textile brands have been intensifying their collaboration with big names in video games and even anime. This is proven, for example, by the recent collaboration between Bershka and League of Legends, Lord of MOBA.

But at the beginning of this year, exactly in March, the Japanese brand Undercover used the Tokyo Fashion Week for this fall 2021 to present their new collection in collaboration with Evangelion. The famous anime that was born in the 90s is a real phenomenon in the Japanese archipelago. Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the newest movie in the saga, notably managed to dominate the local box office when it released this year.

To honor this famous universe that Hideaki Anno signed, Undercover decided to make a streetwear collection in the colors of the anime. Be careful though, these creations are a little different from the classic Dragon Ball or Pokémon t-shirts from Celio. And for good reason, in addition to their much higher prices, they can be compared to cosplay. A collection that was immediately taken by storm, consisting of t-shirts at 160 euros / piece, jackets at 4,800 euros / piece, but above all coats in cosplay look from 5500 euros.

Coats equipped with LEDs that can be easily controlled using the remote control provided. Creations whose prices start at 5,500 euros and end at 6,200 euros. This collection does not target all budgets. Nevertheless, the buyers have already been found, fans who, like the mechanics of the anime, can also look on the street.