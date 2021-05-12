Speedy growth of Generator Sales Market is projected to reach USD 26.5 billion by 2028 | Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yanmar (Japan)

The global generator sales market is projected to reach USD 26.5 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 19.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period.

A generators sale is already well known and you can easily get your generator in a specialized store, physically or online, without supplying this type of equipment. The generators are used to ensuring that there is a continuous supply of energy.

Generator makers do not release sales figures, but a report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2006 estimated that more than one million generators a year are sold, with portable units making up roughly 90 percent of the sales.

There are two fundamental types of generators known as AC (alternating current) and DC (direct current) generators. While the technique of producing electricity is the same in both types, AC and DC power become different in terms of their applications – the way in which loads receive electric power.

There are three main types of generators: portable, inverter and standby. Despite their differences, all these generators should undergo similar generator maintenance to ensure long-term usability, and similar safety precautions should be taken to reduce the hazards posed by their operation.

Electric generators work on the principle of electromagnetic induction. A conductor coil (a copper coil tightly wound onto a metal core) is rotated rapidly between the poles of a horseshoe type magnet.

Key Players:-

Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yanmar (Japan), Generac (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), Briggs & Stratton (US), Wärtsilä (Finland), Weichai Group (China), Kohler Co. (US), Aksa Energy (Turkey), Wacker Neuson (Germany), Greaves Cotton Limited (India), Multiquip Inc.(US), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (India), Denyo (Japan), Cooper Corp (India), Jubaili Bros (UAE), Southwest Products (US), Sterling & Wilson (India), PCA POWER Co., Ltd (Turkey), and Siam Telemach (Thailand)

By Product Type:-

Diesel

Gas

Others (LPG, propane, and bio-diesel)

By Application:-

Standby

Prime & Continuous

Peak Shaving

By end-user:-

Industrial

Utilities/Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others (Mining, Marine, Chemicals, Military, And Manufacturing Industries)

Commercial

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others (data centers, hotels, shopping complexes, malls, and public infrastructure

Residential

By Power rating:-

Below 100 kVA

100–350 kVA

350–1,000 kVA

1,000–2,500 kVA

2,500–5,000 kVA

Above 5,000 kVA

By Sales channel:-

Direct

Indirect

Global Generator Sales Market by Geography:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In This Study, the Years Considered to Estimate the Size of Global Generator Sales Market are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

The Global Generator Sales Market report provides a thorough evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which contain drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

