Speed hurdle Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2028

Global Speed Hurdle Market – Overview

In sports, one thing is, extremely important, speed skills. It can help to beat the opponent, win a race to a ball or cross the finish line first. Many different theories explicate on improving speed, most centered on improving components of the stride. One method that’s proven effective is performing speed hurdle drills. Speed hurdle not only maintains the true spirit of the game but also increases the performance of the player.

Agility is the key requirement for performance in sports as well as routine life. Speed hurdles are great tools that help the players to increase the speed of the foot and the ability of knee lifting. Improving the agility of the athletes is essential to enhance the overall performance & speed hurdles are the best way to improve agility.

Global Speed Hurdle Market – Dynamics

The market for speed hurdle is majorly driven by the popularity of sports around the globe. The increased fitness and health awareness amongst the vast majority of the working population is likely to propel the speed hurdle market towards growth. Growing peoples interest towards sports such as soccer, hockey, cricket, lawn tennis, rugby, volleyball or even badminton, is the only key factor for the demand of speed hurdles around the world. For any sport, a sportsperson needs to have strength & endurance to stay in the game in this competitive environment. The benefit of adding speed, agility, and quickness to the fitness routine can take the game to the next level. Speed hurdles are used for the training for strength, endurance, or a combination of both, required to stay in the game. All athletes can benefit from improved balance, quicker feet, and faster reaction time from repetitive practice on speed hurdle and this is exactly what Speed, Agility, and Quickness (SAQ) help to achieve in the game.

Easy application and portability are the primary factors driving the speed hurdle market. However, the presence of counterfeit products in the market have a deterring impact on the sales and demand for original quality products, impeding their future growth. Speed hurdles are no exception as counterfeit speed hurdle made of cheap and low-quality raw material are available in the market, which does not offer strength and comfort, thereby killing the purpose of owning the speed hurdle. Such factors act as a challenge and impede the expansion of speed hurdle market.

Speed Hurdle Market – Segmentation

Global speed hurdle market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, size type, demographics & sales channel type. In terms of product type, speed hurdles are classified as a step hurdle, adjustable hurdle, agility cone hurdle, self-return hurdle, bounce back hurdle & collapsible hurdle. By material type, speed hurdles are segmented into foam type, PVC type, fiberglass type & metal type speed hurdle, out of which PVC type speed hurdle leads the market with the highest market share over other types of speed hurdle. In terms of demographics, speed hurdles are available in men, women & in the unisex segment, but sales for men speed hurdles is more than both the remaining segments.

In terms of size, speed hurdles are available in 6 inches, 9 inches, 12 inches & more than 12 inches. Concerning sales channels, speed hurdle market can be classified into, independent sports outlets, sports retail chain, direct-to-customer online channel, direct-to-customer institutional channel, modern trade channels and third-party online channels. Among these, modern trade channels have registered the highest share and remain dominant in sales channel type across the regions.

The speed hurdle market is divided into seven regions:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• CIS and Russia

• Japan

• Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Speed Hurdle Market – Regional Outlook

In terms of regional demand, the speed hurdle sales vary across regions. However, continual domination of Asian countries such as China, India & South Korea in various international tournaments is expected to augment the growth of the speed hurdle market in APEJ followed by Europe & North America in the near future. While the speed hurdle is submerged with possibilities of growth in upcoming years, other regions are also gaining pace slowly and steadily. Latin America, Japan, and South Africa are also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the high popularity of field games such as football and being primarily attributed to the awareness of sports and fitness.

Overall, the outlook for speed hurdle market is highly positive on a global level owing to the increasing popularity of outdoor sports and athletic activities. However, APEJ, North America and Europe are expected to continue to dominate the speed hurdle market during the forecast period.

Speed Hurdle Market – Major Players

Some of the major players in the Global Speed Hurdle Market are:

• Kwik Goal Ltd.

• Trademark Innovation Inc.

• Epic Sports Inc.

• Uber Soccer Inc.

• Olympia Sports Ltd.

• Champion Sports

• Fisher Athletic

• Everrich Industries Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Speed Hurdle Market – Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers of speed hurdles are motivated by the demand for easy-to-use and high-performance hurdles. Speed hurdle comes with a variety of size & material choices. Different adjustable hurdles, self-return & collapsible speed hurdles are gaining popularity. Adjustable speed hurdle has been recently introduced in the market and is anticipated to have bright sales opportunity in the future. All key players in the market are working on technologies and designs to enhance the ease and comfort of the speed hurdle.

