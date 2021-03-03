Speech To Speech Translation Market Technology Innovations and Global Development 2021 to 2026

The Global Speech To Speech Translation Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The speech to speech translation market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global Speech To Speech Translation Market are Microsoft Corporation, Google (Alphabet Inc.), APALON (IAC Search & Media Technologies Limited), Langogo, and Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies Ltd and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153495/speech-to-speech-translation-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=68

Industry News

– January 2020 – Google planned to add a real-time transcription feature to its Google Translate app for Android in the coming years. The feature is expected to allow users to record audio in one language and have it extracted in another in real-time. This feature is still in the prototype stage, but the company gave a demonstration of the technology during the Artificial Intelligence Demos at its San Francisco office.

– July 2019 – iFlytek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, successfully raised USD 407 million from a state-backed industry fund and several provincial government funds via a private placement. It plans to use this amount to improve technology in open platforms for smart speech, next-generation cognitive technology, and service robots.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

– After Europe, Asia-Pacific is the major attraction center for tourism, as countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, India, Malaysia, and China, attract a significant number of tourists annually. According to UNWTO, in 2018, the number of international tourist arrivals in Asia-Pacific was 347.7 million.

– In addition, the region is one of the major markets for smartphones, in terms of volume, and with the advent of 5G, the number of devices is expected to increase even further. According to Ericsson, in 2019, the smartphone subscription rate in China alone reached 1,440 million, while that of Northeast Asia was at 1,820, and India, Nepal, and Bhutan together accounted for 670 million.

– Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent markets for consumer electronics and software development, wherein various vendors are increasingly developing solutions for businesses. For instance, in August 2019, China’s Baidu developed an API for speech to speech translation.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153495/speech-to-speech-translation-market-growth-trends-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Speech To Speech Translation market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Speech To Speech Translation market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Speech To Speech Translation market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Speech To Speech Translation market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach Speech To Speech Translation used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:



– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com