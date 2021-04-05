Speech to Speech Translation Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Speech to Speech Translation Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Speech to Speech Translation Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The speech to speech translation market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Leading Companies of Speech to Speech Translation Market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Cheetah Mobile Inc., APALON (IAC Search & Media Technologies Limited), Langogo, Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies Ltd, SSK Corporation, Anhui USTC iFLYTEK Co., TripLingo LLC, Travis, Logbar Inc., Waverly Labs, Lingmo International, Mesay Technology Co. Ltd, Jarvisen, Sourcenext Corporation and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – Google planned to add a real-time transcription feature to its Google Translate app for Android in the coming years. The feature is expected to allow users to record audio in one language and have it extracted in another in real-time. This feature is still in the prototype stage, but the company gave a demonstration of the technology during the Artificial Intelligence Demos at its San Francisco office.

– July 2019 – iFlytek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, successfully raised USD 407 million from a state-backed industry fund and several provincial government funds via a private placement. It plans to use this amount to improve technology in open platforms for smart speech, next-generation cognitive technology, and service robots.

Key Market Trends:

Software Segment to Witness Significantly High Growth Rate

– Mobile and web applications that are capable of taking voice inputs in one language and generate voice outputs in another language are considered as a part of the study. The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology is using its software application in tourism, medical exchanges, and broadcast news. Speech logger is using its application in the communication markets, majorly in call centers. All these use cases are driving the software segment, with innovation in the speech to speech translation market.

– Amazon is one of the key players offering speech to speech translation services, apart from Google and Microsoft. The company offers its services with its AWS Lambda function that connects with three AI language services, namely, Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Translate, and Amazon Polly. Moreover, Amazon Alexa provides voice translation services that can translate one way from English to another language, up to 48 languages.

– According to a study conducted by One Hour Translation (OHT), an online translation platform, on major voice assistants capable of real-time voice translation, google assistant is one of the top-performing real-time voice translators ahead of other virtual assistants, such as Siri and Skype.

Regional Outlook of Speech to Speech Translation Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Speech to Speech Translation Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

