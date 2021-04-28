Speech To Speech Translation Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), APALON (IAC Search & Media Technologies Limited.)

Speech To Speech Translation Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Speech To Speech Translation market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The speech to speech translation market is recording a CAGR of 20.19%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Speech To Speech Translation market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), APALON (IAC Search & Media Technologies Limited.), Langogo, Shenzhen Timekettle Technologies.,Ltd, SSK Corporation, iTranslate, Keda Xunfei Co., TripLingo, LLC., Lingotek Inc. and Others

Scope of the Report

The need for speech to speech translation is becoming vital not just for tourists but also for business negotiations owing to the boom of globalization and the geographical spread of business entities. The report segments the translators based on hardware and software; hardware includes the software provided by the manufacturer, few device manufacturers use Google dictionaries. The software includes the applications which can be installed on devices providing the same services.

Key Market Trends

Global Tourism Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

– According to WTTC, the global tourism industry’s total contribution of USD 8.8 trillion to the global economy can be broadly differentiated as business and leisure traveling and respectively they held 21.5% and 78.5%. The requirement for speech to speech translator is becoming vital owing to this, especially in business traveling.

– Travel retail industry is growing as well which provides opportunities for speech to speech translators market to grow. According to TFWA, Europe held 28.9% of the global travel retail industry during fiscal 2018. This is expected to drive the demand for speech to speech translators.

– According to UNWTO data, the total international tourist arrivals stood at 1.40 billion, out of which Europe alone observed 713 million international tourists. The growth in the number of international tourists is expected to drive the market.

– According to WTTC, the tourism industry is expected to contribute USD 13.08 trillion to global GDP by 2029. The growth of the tourism industry positively influences speech to speech translators market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold the Significant Share of the Market

– The growing tourism industry in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and many more is contributing to the demand for speech to speech translation. According to WTTC, the Asia-Pacific region was the major contributor to global tourism; the region contributed USD 2.9 trillion during fiscal 2018 and employes 179.6 million people.

– The region also holds a significant share of travel retail. According to TFWA, the region held 44.5% of the global travel retail industry. This is expected to drive the demand for speech to speech translation to provide ease of communication with the local vendors.

– Medical tourism is another field which is attracting tourists in the region. According to IBEF, Indian medical tourism market is growing at a rate of 22-25% and is forecasted to reach USD 9 billion by 2020. This is expected to drive the demand for speech to speech translation solutions in the region.

