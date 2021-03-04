Speech Analytics Market 2021 Precise Outlook- Verint System Inc., Nice Ltd., Avaya Inc., Micro Focus International PLC

The Global Speech Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The speech analytics market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.38 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025

Top Companies in the Global Speech Analytics Market are Verint System Inc., Nice Ltd., Avaya Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Callminer Inc., Mattersight Corporation, Raytheon BBN Technologies, Calabrio Inc., VoiceBase Inc., OpenText Corp and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– November 2019 – CallMiner announced its emotion detection and analysis solution for the customer’s enhanced voice (VoC) insights. The new Emotion Solution Suite enables organizations using CallMiner Eureka speech analytics to understand, measure, and trend human emotion in interactions between contact center agents and customers. This applies to both after-call interaction analysis and real-time, next-best-action agent guidance.

– November 2019 – To enable customers to optimize the time to market for speech and text analytics, VoiceBase introduced VoiceBase Online. VoiceBase Online is a fully hosted SaaS application that hosts the analytics databases with optimized query schemas, data transformations, and front-end visual analytics, powered by Tableau.

Key Market Trends

Telecommunications Sector is Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share

– Speech Analytics has become increasingly popular in the telecom industry due to the massive amount of data being generated through the advent of the connected world concept. Initially, the recorded calls were evaluated manually, but the rise of call volume is demanding the need for adequate and accurate evaluation, thereby leading to the adoption of speech analytics. Telecom service provider organizations are significant end-users of speech analytics solutions worldwide. Various benefits such as increased margins, fraud reduction, risk minimization, service improvement, and customer satisfaction are leading to the acquisition of more customers and retention of customers, which are aiding the growth of the market in the industry.

– Mainly, cloud-based communication analytics are being adopted by organizations, which helps identify potential risks with real-time insights into customers; it can identify high-value customers and manage them accordingly across the customer life cycles to improve revenues. Despite disruptive technologies and the extensive use of web and mobile tools, customer service over the telephone is the dominant channel of communication between customers and companies. Call centers of telecommunication companies aim to facilitate these calls and gain whatever insight is detectable from them into customer trends and behavior. Contact centers use technology based on a more significant amount of data, as data processing is now becoming key to detecting opportunities.

– There are already many telecommunication companies using Speech Analytics solutions such as Telefonica Brazil, the most significant telecommunication player in South America, which is now taking advantage of Comdatas solution. The company manages an average of 40 million calls every month with IVR (interactive voice response) and answer by human 9 million calls every month. Those numbers are expected to grow in the future, but at the same time, the numbers of human operators will decrease in the next few years. Hence, the challenge is how to increase the quality of the customer experience while reducing the costs. A key solution for the company was to implement a Speech Analytics solution.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North America speech analytics market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in digital marketing spending, increased technological expenditures by government agencies, and an increasing focus towards the treatment of people with mental illness in the region, among others. Moreover, agencies like the CIA are actively funding ideas that might help track terrorists and foreign spy activity. This also opens a lot of opportunities for Silicon Valley startups, who are actively innovating the existing speech analytics solutions to develop innovative and attractive solutions. Furthermore, the U.S. defense sector has been investing billions of dollars over the recent decade on research and development projects like the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, primarily to provide the nation’s intelligence agencies and the defense forces with advanced surveillance technologies.

– The region is also witnessing increased usage of voice controls by users across multiple platforms like PCs, tablets, connected TVs, automotive, and wearables. Moreover, the total number of voice assistant devices is expected to reach 870 million in the U.S. by 2022, which is a 95% increase from a total of 450 million estimated in 2017. Moreover, enterprises in the region are adopting these solutions primarily to increase their customer service. For instance, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States, MetLife, took an AI system mainly to improve responses to its customers’ emotional needs. The system was specifically developed to help the company’s staff members to track and monitor the emotions expressed by customers during conversations, thereby enhancing the quality of customer service interactions.

