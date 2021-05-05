Specimen Transport Bags Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Stellar Scientific, Heathrow Scientific, Therapak
Specimen Transport Bags Market research report
The attention on the overwhelming players Stellar Scientific, Heathrow Scientific, Therapak, Thomas Scientific, Fisher Scientific, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Cardinal Health., DVG Packaging, Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, among other domestic and global players.
Specimen transport bags market will witness growth rate of 9.3% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for different types of convenient transportation is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Specimen transport bags are bags which are specially designed so they can protect the specimen from leakage and dust. These bags are made of material such as polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, polypropylene, poly vinyl chloride and others. These are mainly used for the applications such as evidence bags, cash/coin deposits bags, strap bags, and others.
There is growth in the pharmaceutical sector which is also expected to enhance the demand for the specimen transport bags. Few of the other factors such as improvement in the government standard policy, increasing usage in blood collection, shipping containers & glove dispensers, and growing demand from the hospitals & diagnostic centers will further accelerate the specimen transport bags market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
By Material Type (Polyethylene, Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Poly Lactic Acid, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Other Plastics),
Product Type (Opaque, Clear),
Application (Pharmaceutical Distribution Bags, Cash/Coin Deposits Bag, Evidence Bags, Strap Bags, Card & Dice Bags),
End- Users (Financial Institutions, Courier Services Companies, Hospitals, Casinos, National Retail Companies, Hotels, Government Organization, Academic Institutions)
The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
