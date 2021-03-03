Specialty Tape Market by Types, Applications, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 Covered in a Latest Research – 3M; NITTO DENKO; tesa SE; LINTEC; Avery Dennison; Scapa Group

Global specialty tape market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread adoption of specialty tapes from various applicable industries as well as greater focus on industrial research and development in the product offerings.

Specialty tapes are specially designed adhesive solutions that are for a specific application. These tapes are produced with highly effective adhesive solution and backing material designed for each individual application. The specific nature of the products’ applications results in higher prices as compared to traditional tapes.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global specialty tape market are 3M; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE; LINTEC Corporation; Avery Dennison Corporation; Scapa Group Plc; Berry Global Inc.; Intertape Polymer Group; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; DermaMed Coatings Company , LLC; CCT Tapes; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Advance Tapes International; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; American Biltrite Inc.; Yem Chio Co.,Ltd.; ATP adhesive systems AG; Henkel Corporation; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; ECHOtape and SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. among others.

Global Specialty Tape Market Scope and Market Size

In July 2019, OpenGate Capital announced that they had acquired Duraco Specialty Tapes from Essentra plc. This acquisition will help in expanding the portfolio of investments undertaken by OpenGate Capital and provides a unique platform for establishing a market leader in the specialty tapes market. Duraco’s market presence and established leadership in providing their consumers with application specific adhesive solutions

In May 2018, DuPont’s “Safety & Construction” operations introduced the “DuPont FlexWrap EZ” to its DuPont Flashing Systems. The product is a flashing tape designed for sealing exterior penetration of different sizing and shapes, helping improve the overall efficiency of wall-based systems

Queries Related to the Specialty Tape Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

