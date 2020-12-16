Specialty Silica Market Growth Opportunities and forecast 2027| Solvay SA, Huber Engineered Materials, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (MSPL).

Specialty silica is a key ingredient in the production of rubber products where it finds application in the production of industrial belts, tires, footwear, and others. It is also used as an additive in food and oral care products. Moreover, silica also find application in paints & coatings, personal care products, cosmetics, electronic components. In cosmetics product it act as a glossy agent in the formulation and as a clarification agent in the removal of impurities from beer in the food &beverage industry

Rising application of silica for coatings application and for that manufacturer are offering new silica especially for coating industry is gaining traction in the market is expected to propel the market growth in the year to come. For instance, in March 2019, DKSH’s Business Unit Performance Materials, ingredients and specialty chemicals distributor, has announced the expansion of Evonik’s performance range of silica for use in coatings and ink applications to Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Growing usage of specialty silica in animal feed as an additive is expected to propel the market growth of specialty silica over the forecast period. Also, the rising demand for silica from the personal care and cosmetic industry is again expected to propel the market growth of specialty silica. Moreover, the rising application of silica in the food & beverage industry is further anticipated to foster the market growth of specialty silica over the forecast timeframe.

Market Opportunities

Increasing the launch of novel and new silica for emerging applications is expected to propel the market growth of the specialty silica. For instance, in August 2019, Evonik Business Line Silica launches a new specialty product, SPHERILEX 145, for the oral care industry. This product in oral care product will help to achieve high cleaning levels can be achieved while offering lower abrasion to dentin, enamel, fillings and other oral hardware. Therefore, the rising launch of new silica product is expected to foster the market growth.

Rising investment by major players for improving the production of silica is expected to offer potential growth opportunity to the market of specialty silica. For instance, in April 2019, BASF has announced to invest mid-range double-digit euro million sums in the modernization of its silica plant at the Düsseldorf-Holthausen site. The investment is earmarked for the modernization and enhancement of existing facilities in the later years to come. Such rising investment is projected to fuel the market growth of specialty silica over the forecast timeframe.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Specialty Silica Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

