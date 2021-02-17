Specialty Silica Market 2021| Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments and Regional Trends till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Specialty silica is defined as a silicon dioxide, which is extensively available in the form of quartz in nature. The different types of specialty silicas which are available in the market are fumed silica, precipitated silica, fused silica, silica gel and colloidal silica. Specialty silica find its applications in production of rubber, crop protection, paints and coatings, animal feed, plastics, electronic components, food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, textile, paper and others. The growing demand for specialty silica across the tire application in various regions is expected to drive the growth of specialty silica market in the near future.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The specialty silica market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rise in demand from tire industry. Moreover, increasing investments in research & development coupled with technological advancements provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the specialty silica market. However, increased availability of substitutes is projected to hamper the overall growth of the specialty silica market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Specialty Silica Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty silica market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global specialty silica market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Specialty silica market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global specialty silica market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the specialty silica market is segmented into precipitated silica, silica gel, fused silica, colloidal silica and fumed silica. Based on applications, the global specialty silica market is divided rubber, agrochemicals, oral care, food, dessicants, paints and coatings and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the globalSpecialty silica market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The specialty silica market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty silica market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty silica market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Specialty silica market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of marketplayers. The marketpayers fromSpecialty silica market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Specialty silica in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in theSpecialty silica market.

he report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in theSpecialty silica market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Cabot Corporation

Evonik Industries

Imerys S.A.

Kemira Oyj.

Oriental Silicas Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

TOSOH Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

