Specialty Papers Market Business opportunity, Future Scope, Industry Size, Share, Key Development, Trend, By 2025 |International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

The specialty papers market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The specialty papers market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Specialty Papers Market: International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Mondi Group PLC, Sappi Limited, ITC Limited, Domtar Corporation, Nordic Paper, Twin Rivers Paper Company, LINTEC Corporation, BillerudKorsns AB, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni, Munksjo Group

Industry News:

– In April 2020 – Nippon Paper Industries and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paper Australia Pty Ltd, announced the completion of the purchase of Orora Limited’s paperboard and fiber-based packaging business in Australia/New Zealand. Through the acquisition of the Business, Nippon Paper Group will be entering the integrated corrugated paperboard manufacturing business in the Oceania region.

Key Market Trends

Food Service Industry is Expected to hold Significant Share

– With the increasing disposable income and hectic lifestyles of the urban population, the demand for packaged food products is increasing significantly. As specialty paper is extensively used in the foodservice segment for packaging takeout products, the increasing consumption of packaged food products is driving the demand for specialty paper. For instance, Just Eat PLC in the United Kingdom reported that the household expenditure on takeaways is expected to reach GBP 11.2 billion by 2021.

– In Foodservice industry specialty papers are increasingly being used for carryout boxes, carryout bags, paper tubes, paper plates, and cups, and more as they provide good barrier performance, high wet strength, excellent flexibility, print-ability, and increases the shelf life of a product and also enables seamless transportation handling.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Specialty Papers market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America is Expected to hold the Largest Share

– The North America specialty paper market reached a volume of 9.24 Million Metric Tons in 2019 and is expected to hold the largest market share.

– The rising trend for on-the-go eating coupled with the rise of the foodservice industry in the region is some of the prominent factors that are expected to fuel the adoption of specialty papers in the region over the forecast period. According to Home Chef, Americans spend an incredible USD 70,000 on takeout and delivery in their lifetime.

– The market players are also witnessing strategic acquisitions as a lucrative opportunity to expand its market presence in the region. In February 2020, Pixelle Specialty Solutions completed its acquisition of specialty papers mills from Verso Corporation. In a move that allowed the company to extend its production capacity to one million tons annually.

– The region also is witnessing an increased output from the quick-service restaurant (QSR). This is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Franchise Association, the Output of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) franchise industry in the United States reached USD 255.53 billion.

