Specialty Papers Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Global Specialty Papers Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The specialty papers market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Specialty Papers Market are International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Mondi Group PLC, Sappi Limited, ITC Limited, Domtar Corporation, Nordic Paper, Twin Rivers Paper Company, LINTEC Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni, Munksjo Group, and others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153691/specialty-papers-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=68

Key Market Trends



Food Service Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– With the increasing disposable income and hectic lifestyles of the urban population, the demand for packaged food products is increasing significantly. As specialty paper is extensively used in the foodservice segment for packaging takeout products, the increasing consumption of packaged food products is driving the demand for specialty paper. For instance, Just Eat PLC in the United Kingdom reported that the household expenditure on takeaways is expected to reach GBP 11.2 billion by 2021.

– In Foodservice industry specialty papers are increasingly being used for carryout boxes, carryout bags, paper tubes, paper plates, and cups, and more as they provide good barrier performance, high wet strength, excellent flexibility, print-ability, and increases the shelf life of a product and also enables seamless transportation handling.

– Also, packaging and labeling have become differentiating factors for potential customers in the industry. Therefore, manufacturers and marketers are constantly innovating and improving their packaging and labeling solutions to attract potential buyers. This is further expected to boost the market growth for specialty papers in the foodservice industry.

– Moreover, the rising need for food safety and providing convenience to the consumers, are influencing players in the industry to come up with product developments that enable them to cater to the rising need.

North America is expected to hold the Largest Share



– The North America specialty paper market reached a volume of 9.24 Million Metric Tons in 2019 and is expected to hold the largest market share.

– The rising trend for on-the-go eating coupled with the rise of the foodservice industry in the region is some of the prominent factors that are expected to fuel the adoption of specialty papers in the region over the forecast period. According to Home Chef, Americans spend an incredible USD 70,000 on takeout and delivery in their lifetime.

– The market players are also witnessing strategic acquisitions as a lucrative opportunity to expand its market presence in the region. In February 2020, Pixelle Specialty Solutions completed its acquisition of specialty papers mills from Verso Corporation. In a move that allowed the company to extend its production capacity to one million tons annually.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153691/specialty-papers-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=MW&Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Specialty Papers market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Specialty Papers market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Specialty Papers market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Specialty Papers market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Specialty Papers used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:



– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com