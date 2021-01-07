Specialty paper Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026 WITH Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Sappi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Georgia-Pacific, Robert Wilson Paper, International Paper, WestRock Company, Domtar Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso

Specialty paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 77,971.48 million by 2027. Increasing demand of packaging products among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global Specialty paper market

The major players covered in the report are Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Sappi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Georgia-Pacific, Robert Wilson Paper, International Paper, WestRock Company, Domtar Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa, Fedrigoni Holding Limited, ND Paper LLC (A Subsidiary of Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.), Kruger Inc., Wausau Coated Products, Inc, The Griff Network, Pudumjee Paper Products, Onyx Papers and JK Paper among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in these Specialty paper reports:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and remainder of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and remainder of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and remainder of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa , and remainder of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered within the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

The following is that the TOC of the report: Specialty paper Market

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Specialty paper Market Overview

Global Specialty paper Market research and Forecast by Type

Global Specialty paper Market research and Forecast by Application

Global Specialty paper Market research and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Specialty paper Market research and Forecast by Region

North America Specialty paper Market research and Forecast

Latin America Specialty paper Market research and Forecast

Europe Specialty paper Market research and Forecast

Asia Pacific Specialty paper Market research and Forecast

Asia Pacific Specialty paper Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

Middle East & Africa Specialty paper Market research and Forecast