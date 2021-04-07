Specialty Paper Market Growth Factors and Applications by 2027 with Top Key Players: Sappi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Ahlstrom-Munksjö

This comprehensive Specialty Paper Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

Specialty paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 77,971.48 million by 2027. Increasing demand of packaging products among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

The attention on the overwhelming players Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Sappi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Georgia-Pacific, Robert Wilson Paper, International Paper, WestRock Company, Domtar Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa, Fedrigoni Holding Limited, ND Paper LLC (A Subsidiary of Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.), Kruger Inc., Wausau Coated Products, Inc, The Griff Network, Pudumjee Paper Products, Onyx Papers and JK Paper among other domestic and global players.

MARKET ANALYSIS AND INSIGHTS: GLOBAL SPECIALTY PAPER MARKET

The extensive properties of specialty paper, high-quality, and unique characteristic has increased the demand of specialty paper in various industries which also increases number of smokers and has propelled the demand of filter paper for manufacturing of cigarettes, for this reason increased adoption of specialty paper in various industry applications is acting as an driver for boosting the demand of the specialty paper market. The availability of substitutes restricts the growth of the market, for this reason, availability of substitutes is acting as a restraint and hampering the demand of specialty paper market.

The manufacturers are engaged in several research and development activities for launching new product in the market with the latest technology which meet the several consumer requirements and launch new and advanced property based raw material which also helped the manufacturers to make unique and strong packaging and décor paper which helps in boosting the demand of the market, for this reason, technological evolution of the specialty paper is acting as an opportunity for boosting the demand of the specialty paper market. The regulatory requirement for approvals of marketing, those manufacturers are fails to get regulatory approval on their product they harm their business globally because they do not allow to commercialize their product into the market, for this reason, stringent regulatory policies for specialty paper proves to be challenge for specialty paper market.

Conducts Overall SPECIALTY PAPER Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Release & Labels, Décor Paper, Carbonless Paper, Printing Paper, Packaging Paper, Functional Paper, Kraft Paper, Thermal Paper, Pharmaceutical Leaflet Paper, Filter Paper and Others),

Raw Material (Pulp and Functional Chemical),

Application (Industrial, Building & Construction, Packaging, Label, Printing, Automotive, Food Services, Electricals, Medical Application and Others)

GLOBAL SPECIALTY PAPER MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

The countries covered in the specialty paper market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the specialty paper market as in China, the consumers are more aware towards the different packaging materials along with availability of raw material in abundance for manufacturing of the specialty paper. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing business expansion and awareness among the customers for specialty paper. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market due to growing demand of the specialty paper in ink printing industries which boosts the demand of the specialty paper while Germany is dominating the European market due to the growing usage of specialty paper on the bottles as labels in the region. In the North America region, the U.S. is dominating as the specialty paper sector is growing very rapidly in the region. Also, with the increasing consumption of specialty paper as a leaflet in the pharmaceutical industry boosts the demand for specialty paper in the market.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Specialty Paper Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Specialty Paper Market

Major Developments in the Specialty Paper Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Specialty Paper Industry

Competitive Landscape of Specialty Paper Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Specialty Paper Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Specialty Paper Market

Specialty Paper Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Specialty Paper Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Specialty Paper Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Specialty Paper Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

For instance,

In May 2020, Pudumjee paper products announced that they have resume their specialty paper products production in its Pune plant, which include manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, hygiene sectors, hospital supplies, food and confectionery among others. The product launch helps in generating the revenue and increases the customer base of the business.

In February 2020, Stora Enso announced that they have expanded their product portfolio of renewable packaging materials by the launching of new dispersion barrier materials for food packaging and paper cups. The expansion helps in increasing goodwill and generates revenue of the company in the market.

