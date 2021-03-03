Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market 2020: Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2027| Top Players – BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market document consists of a significant data that provides future forecast and detailed analysis on a global and regional level. Estimations about the CAGR value’s up and down for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this report. The report highlights myriad of market insights which help with the more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to place specific brands in the best way. Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry analysis report is a definite solution which can be adopted by businesses to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace.

Market Overview

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market By Type (Biocides, Inhibitors, Viscosifiers, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Acids, Friction Reducers, Iron Control Agents, Polymers, Wetting Agents, Dispersants, Additives, Retarders, Defoamers, Emulsifiers, Others), Application (Drilling, Production, Stimulation, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Workover & Completion, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Specialty oilfield chemicals are commonly used in the recovery of oil and efficiently reducing the environmental impact in the oil extraction process. The extraction process majorly follows drilling, production, stimulation, enhanced oil recovery and many others and the specialty chemicals are used in each of these step of process. Specialty oilfield chemicals are also used in the prevention of formation of wax in oil and also for scaling and reducing the corrosion of the walls of the pipe. The chemicals are also as coagulants and flocculants in waste oil, process water and oil sludge treatment. Apart from these applications of specialty oilfield chemicals, there are many other applications that exist in the oil and gas industry.

Growing demand of specialty oilfield chemicals for the extraction process of oilfields is leading to the growth of global specialty oilfield chemicals market.

The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market.

Major Industry Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Croda International Plc, Schlumberger Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Ecolab, Solvay, ELEMENTIS PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton, Stepan Company, CPS Performance Materials, Ashland, Innospec, Roemex Limited, Clariant, Kemira, KRATON CORPORATION, Chevron Corporation (Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC) and Thermax Global

Product Launches:

In July 2018, Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company launched a metal corrosion inhibitor for cooling water systems. The product reduces the environmental impact and improves the stability of the production system. The product is developed to function under conditions of high-stress.

In September 2017, Roemex Limited launched a RX-5255 dyed, a 4 in 1 liquid hydrotest cocktail comprising corrosion inhibitor. The main aim for this launch is will reduce pumping spread and it will also provide cost benefits and also deck space benefits.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals' industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals' market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals' Market most. The data analysis present in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals' Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Specialty Oilfield Chemicals' Market business.

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Scope and Market Size

Global specialty oilfield chemicals market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biocides, inhibitors, viscosifiers, demulsifiers, surfactants, acids, friction reducers, iron control agents, polymers, wetting agents, dispersants, additives, retarders, defoamers, emulsifiers and others In March 2018, Stepan Company acquired surfactant production facility and a portion of their associated surfactants business of BASF SE in Ecatepec, Mexico. The production plant has a capacity of 50,000 metric tons. The acquisition will help the company to enhance its product portfolio of surfactant chemicals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drilling, production, stimulation, cementing, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), workover & completion and others In November 2018, Halliburton Company released a new technology, Cerebro in-bit sensor package. The new technology helps in obtaining the high performance data and increase the drilling efficiency of the system. This innovation helped the company to enhance the products performance.



Based on regions, the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

