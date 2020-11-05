Specialty Gas Market Is Projected To Register A Healthy CAGR Of 7.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2026 | Major Giants – The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

Global specialty gas market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.The growth of electronics industry is leading to the high usage of specialty gases which will boost the global specialty gas market. Some specialty gases such as helium, hydrogen and other high purity gases are in more demand than ever before. Growing usage of specialty gases in Photovoltaics for energy and other usage will boost the global specialty gases market. Some specialty gases such as Tetrafluoromethane (CF4), Nitrous Oxide (N20), Nitrogen (N2), Oxygen (O2), Argon (Ar) are used in the c-Si processes.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals , Praxair Technology, , Showa Denko K.K., Messer Group Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals , TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the specialty gas market.

Segmentation: Global Specialty Gas Market

Global specialty gas market is segmented into three segments such as type, applications and ingredients.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into five notable segments; high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases and others. In October 2018, The Linde Group launched high quality electronic materials SPECTRA EM at SEMICON Taiwan along with this, company will continue the investment of electronics specialty gases, bulk gases production in Taiwan to meet the demands

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into seven notable segments; manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, analytical & calibration, refrigeration and others. In May 2018 Showa Denko K.K. announced the supply of Low-carbon Hydrogen that was made from used plastics to hotel’s fuel cell at its KAWASAKI plant which was opened on June 1. This helped the company to covert low-carbon hydrogen into electricity through large fuel cells.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into twelve notable segments; argon, bromine, nitrogen, helium, carbon monoxide, xenon, methane, krypton, oxygen, neon, hydrogen and others. In October, Messer group has announced that they will supply liquid nitrogen to the A. Späni AG in Raron which is specialist in uncut metalworking. Späni has already procures the forming gas, welding argon, oxygen and nitrogen from Messer.



There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the specialty gas market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: specialty gas Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: specialty gas Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of specialty gas.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of specialty gas.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of specialty gas by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: specialty gas Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: specialty gas market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of specialty gas.

Chapter 9: specialty gas market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

