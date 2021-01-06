Specialty Gas Market Is Projected To Register A Healthy CAGR Of 7.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2026 | Leading Players- The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

Global specialty gas market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.The growth of electronics industry is leading to the high usage of specialty gases which will boost the global specialty gas market. Some specialty gases such as helium, hydrogen and other high purity gases are in more demand than ever before. Growing usage of specialty gases in Photovoltaics for energy and other usage will boost the global specialty gases market. Some specialty gases such as Tetrafluoromethane (CF4), Nitrous Oxide (N20), Nitrogen (N2), Oxygen (O2), Argon (Ar) are used in the c-Si processes.

Segmentation: Global Specialty Gas Market

Global specialty gas market is segmented into three segments such as type, applications and ingredients.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into five notable segments; high purity gases, noble gases, carbon gases, halogen gases and others.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into seven notable segments; manufacturing, electronics, healthcare, academics, analytical & calibration, refrigeration and others.

On the basis of ingredients, the market is segmented into twelve notable segments; argon, bromine, nitrogen, helium, carbon monoxide, xenon, methane, krypton, oxygen, neon, hydrogen and others.

specialty gas market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the specialty gas market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading specialty gas market manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Messer Group Gmbh, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION.

Business Expansion:

In November, Praxair signed a long term hydrogen supply agreement with Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery for supplying pure hydrogen to one of the Sweeny Refinery in Texas in early 2021. This would basically increase the hydrogen capacity to more than 1.5 billion cubic feet per day in Praxair’s Gulf Coast

In March, Coregas had partnered with Hyundai for the making of hydrogen-powered cars and bringing them in the market. Coregas supplies compressed hydrogen gas of high purity to their refusing station..

In January, Coregas announced its partnership with Brad Jones Racing as their new gas supplier until 2020. BJR being the only V8 supercar team in the area provides a strategical advantage to Coregas.

In December, Air Products announced that they sign an industrial gas equipment agreement with N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie which will help in the matter of national energy importance for Netherland. Air Products will supply Gasunie three generation plants to produce the nitrogen.

In September, Air Products announced they will sign cooperation and equipment supply agreements with the Beijing Sinoscience Fullcryo Technology Co., Ltd. (Fullcryo) to support the hydrogen infrastructure and support the china’s first hydrogen based fulling station.

In February, Air Products announced they will sign an agreement to purchase of ACP Europe SA (ACP) which is the largest independent carbon dioxide business in continental Europe. The transaction will expand the company’s CO2 capabilities in different areas of Europe.

