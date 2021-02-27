Specialty Food Ingredients Market Regional Demand Outlook, Industry Size and Global Growth Opportunity till 2025

COVID-19 Outbreak Brief- Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Research Report 2021

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 47642.38 million in the year 2019. Rising number of buyers demanding plant-based meat product either for clinical reasons or for practicing healthy lifestyle are impelling market growth. Also, the manufacturers making continuous efforts in research and development for healthy products which are in turn are accelerating demand for specialty food ingredients such as antioxidants, proteins, vitamins and minerals across the regions.

Furthermore, there is a strong association between the Specialty Food Ingredients market and the processed food and beverage markets. Also, the rising demand for food safety and shelf-life, the manufacturers of processed or convenience food are keen on presenting the best food product to the consumer playing a crucial role in driving the demand for specialty food ingredients. The main driving forces for the growing market are the advanced technology, nutrition and taste convergence, rise in convenience food sector and growing end users applications have been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Specialty Food Ingredients during the forecasting period of 2020-2025.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Givaudan, Tate & Lyle Plc, Archer-daniels-midland Company, KF Specialty Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensient Technologies, Kemin Industries, Cargill, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation:

The report analyses Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein, Fat, Others).

Under the Type segment , the market share of vitamins and minerals is expected to increase owing to being used in various dishes as an important sub type of specialty food ingredient is accelerating the market growth In addition, COVID-19 Pandemic has resulted in changing operations in the value and supply chains of various segments of the industry that also triggered players in the beverages, confectionary, sauces, dressings, and condiments markets across European Unions and all other regions. Manufacturers would have to increase focus on curbing the production costs in order to sustain competitive prices to manage healthy revenue cycles. However, a significant supply disruption or sharp increase in any of raw material prices in the product production have an adverse impact on growth and profitability. Nonetheless, the rise in awareness of including plant-based products in diet and rise in the demand for healthier and nutrient rich processed food have supported the market demand of specialty food ingredient market across the regions. Also, setting new standards for technology and sustainability in krill harvesting by krill harvesting companies and rise in the demand for plant sourced omega nutrient are expected to support the Specialty Food Ingredients market to a greater extent.

The report assesses the Specialty Food Ingredients Market By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments, Others).

On the basis of Application segment, Beverages holds the largest market share and value during the historical period. The demand of processed, baked and healthier food products are accelerating the demand for bakery and confectionary products in the market. Also, the rise in the demand for various types of sauces, condiments and flavored products are estimated to pull the market.

The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Specialty Food Ingredients and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share. In order to maintain stability in a highly competitive market, suppliers should develop new ideas and technologies and keep pace with advanced technologies.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Specialty Food Ingredients Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

Among the regions, North America is largest market of demanding Specialty Food Ingredients. Factors such as rising number of patients with chronic heart diseases, rising diabetic population, blood pressure diseases are driving the market for the healthier food products which in turn expected to bolster the market for Specialty Food Ingredients Market in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR on the back of rising awareness and use of specialty nutrients in various dishes by masses, rising level of patient population and high use of specialty food nutrient in infant food, dietary supplements in the region.

