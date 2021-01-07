Specialty Fertilizers Market: Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate 2027 | Emerging Players – Mosaic Company Agrium Inc., Yara, Haifa Chemicals

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Specialty Fertilizers Market”

Specialty fertilizers market is expected to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2027 its growing at a growth rate of 6.30% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increased demand of enhanced high-efficiency fertilizers, ease of use and application of specialty fertilizers, and adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture are the factors that are increasing the growth of the specialty fertilizers market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Mosaic Company Agrium Inc., Yara, Haifa Chemicals, Mahafeed Speciality Fertilizers (India) Pvt. Ltd, Zuari Agro Chemicals LTD, among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Scope and Market Size

Specialty fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of by type, crop type. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

Based on type, the market is classified into nitrogen fertilizers, phosphate fertilizers, potash fertilizers, and others

Based on crop type, the market is categorized into cereals & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and others

