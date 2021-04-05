Specialty Fertilizers Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Nutrien Limited, The Mosaic Company, Eurochem Group AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd

The Specialty Fertilizers market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Specialty Fertilizers Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global market for specialty fertilizers was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The drivers identified in the market are increasing global area under precision farming, increasing incidence of fertilizer leaching, need for improvement of fertilizer use efficiency and favourable government policies.The restraints identified in the market lack of affordable product options for farmers and slow pace of research and development.

Market By Top Companies:

Nutrien Limited, The Mosaic Company, Eurochem Group AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Yara International ASA, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, CF Industrial Holdings Inc., Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Coromandel International Ltd, Everris NA Inc., Sinochem Group

Industry Research Coverage

Increasing Global Area under Precision Farming is driving the market.

Over the past two decades, PF (precision farming) has successfully made the transition from being an academic research topic to a highly beneficial practice in the field of agriculture. Around 70-80% of the new equipment purchases has been deemed to contain some form of PF tools. An important component of precision farming is the provision of right dosage of nutrients to crops, at the right time. Specialty fertilizers serve as important inputs in precision farming, satisfying this need.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies in the global fertilizer market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but also are focused on strategic moves aimed at occupying larger market shares.Acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions are some of the major strategies opted by the market leaders in this domain. Many players in the US are well-established and are the market leaders in specialty fertilizers. Some of the major players are Yara International, Mosaic Company, Israel Chemical Limited, Nutrien Limited, and Eurochem Group, among others.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Specialty Fertilizers Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Specialty Fertilizers (2020-2025)

─Global Specialty Fertilizers Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Specialty Fertilizers Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Analysis by Application

─Global Specialty Fertilizers Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Specialty Fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Specialty Fertilizers report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Specialty Fertilizers product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

