Specialty Chemicals Market 2021: Emerging Technologies, Segmentation, Future Plans and Growth Rate To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Specialty chemicals are performance chemicals that are manufactured to serve specific purposes based on the functionality required for end-use applications in several industrial and consumer goods. These can be single-chemical entities or complex formulation with varying composition. Specialty chemicals are low volume compounds containing high-value chemicals used in smaller quantities targeted towards specific applications. The physical and chemical properties of specialty chemicals greatly influence the performance of the end-products.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The specialty chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demands from the emerging markets of developing economies coupled with increasing applicability in existing end-use industries. The demands for polyolefin catalysts owing to continuous shale gas developments and a surge in demand for high performance coating further boost the specialty chemicals market growth. However, the market is severely affected by the strict environmental regulations governing specialty chemicals. Nonetheless, R&Ds for innovative products offers opportunities for the growth of the specialty chemicals market and the major players involved.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of specialty chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry and geography. The global specialty chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global specialty chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as water treatment chemicals, paper and pulp chemicals, oilfield chemicals, textile chemicals, construction chemicals and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, construction, consumer and retail, industrial manufacturing and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The specialty chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting specialty chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the specialty chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from specialty chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for specialty chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the specialty chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key specialty chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS AG

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

