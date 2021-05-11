Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021: Key Company, Trends, Size, Emerging Technologies, Growth Factors and Regional Forecast To 2027 Specialty Carbon Black Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Grade (Conductive carbon black, Fiber carbon black, Food contact carbon black, Other carbon black); End-use industry (Automotive, Electricals and electronics, Packaging, Building and construction, Others.) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Carbon black is basically produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as coal tar, FCC tar, or ethylene cracking tar. Specialty carbon black is one of the purest forms of carbon black, which has a low content of metals, sulfur, ash, and other impurities. Specialty carbon black offers pigmentation and exhibits UV protection as well as superior conductive properties. It helps in reducing resistance to electricity by forming a conductive network through rubber and polymer.

MARKET DYNAMICS

One of the factors which is driving the growth of the specialty carbon black market is its increasing application in manufacturing polymers. The polymers that are manufactured by specialty carbon black is used in electronics, conductive packaging, wires and cables, fibers, moldings and etc. The increasing consumer preference towards fuel-efficient and lightweight cars is increasing the demand for specialty carbon black. This is because specialty carbon black overcomes the conductivity issues in lithium-ion batteries, which are basically used in electric busses, trucks, passenger vehicles, and bikes.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty carbon black market with detailed market segmentation by grade, end-use industry and geography. The global specialty carbon black market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty carbon black market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Specialty Carbon Black Market is segmented on the basis of grade and end-use industry. On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into conductive carbon black, fiber carbon black, food contact carbon black and other carbon black. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, electricals and electronics, packaging, building and construction, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global specialty carbon black market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The specialty carbon black market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the specialty carbon black market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the specialty carbon black market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the specialty carbon black market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from specialty carbon black market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for specialty carbon black in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the specialty carbon black market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the specialty carbon black market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Orion Engineered Carbons LLC

Omsk Carbon Group

PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK LIMITED

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

