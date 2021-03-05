Special price for the Vivo Y70 128 GB Smartphone Pack + Vivo Wireless Sport Headphones

Finding a high-performance smartphone at an affordable price remains a real challenge. While there are many choices, it remains difficult to find the perfect phone. However, these devices play an important role in our daily activities. To this end, Vivo is offering its brand new Y70 model with a tech sheet that is well worth a look. Not only is it available for less than $ 300, but it also comes with Vivo Sport bluetooth headphones.

Vivo Y70 128 GB + Sport Vivo Bluetooth headphones: a shock duo

The Vivo Y70 has a great 6.44-inch screen with an Amoled panel. For this model, Vivo makes no concessions and offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080. In addition, this model shows an excellent color temperature of 6834 K for guaranteed visual comfort.

The Vivo Y70 smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with an Adreno 610 graphics chip and 8 GB of RAM. In addition, it has 128 GB of expandable internal storage for more freedom. As a result, the Vivo Y70 is quite capable for a medium range phone.

As for the camera, the Vivo Y70 has 3 modules including one with 48Mp and two with 2Mp. The photos are of excellent detail. One of the greatest features of this Vivo smartphone is undoubtedly its autonomy. Thanks to a 4100 mAh battery, this can take about 19 hours. In addition, the Vivo Y70 regains full power with a quick charge of 33 W in 1 hour.

The Sport Vivo Bluetooth headphones look stunning. The connection between aluminum and silicone makes this product particularly comfortable to wear.

This model has Bluetooth 5.0 technology which ensures speed and stability. It also incorporates noise canceling technology and a polymer diaphragm to achieve very high definition sound.

Treat yourself to this great Vivo Y70 smartphone package + wireless sports headphones for 259 euros instead of 359 euros.

3 good reasons to buy this package?

Excellent value for money Android 10 operating system expansion port up to 1TB

