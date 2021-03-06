Special price for the powerful SanDisk Micro SDX Ultra 128 GB memory card

A more powerful memory card inevitably means more freedom in capturing and recording. In this regard, the big SanDisk brand offers a 128 GB micro SDX ultra card. It’s fast and efficient, and the perfect mix to boost the performance of your devices. This card is displayed with the A1 logo. This means that it has all the features needed to save and load applications properly. The product is not only ideal for devices with Android, but also offers an excellent price-performance ratio. You can get it for less than 20 euros.

SanDisk micro SDX ultra: powerful and reliable

Micro SDX Ultra has 128 GB of storage. The greatest advantage that can be cited for this product remains undoubtedly the reputation of its manufacturer. In fact, SanDisk is consistently one of the best memory cards out there. The brand generally offers versatile products that are suitable for a variety of contexts and always of impeccable quality.

With the Micro SDX Ultra memory card, you can expand the storage capacity of your Android smartphones and tablets. Thanks to this card, you can freely save your photos, files, music and video tracks. In addition, this model has an ultra-fast transfer speed of up to 120 MB / s.This means that it offers the possibility of transferring your content at a speed of approx. 1000 photos / min.

The SanDisk micro SDX Ultra card has an A1 certification, which guarantees its ability to record applications and load them under good conditions. To achieve the A1 rating, an SD card must have a minimum throughput of 10 MB / s for sequential writing and 500 to 1500 IOPS for random writing. Therefore, only cards with increased performance can have it.

At first glance, this is a perfectly normal memory card, and yet its capacities are undeniably optimized. The SanDisk micro SDX Ultra card offers easy file management with the Memory Zone app available on Google Play. This program gives you a unique medium for viewing, retrieving and storing all of your files.

The SanDisk micro SDX Ultra card is compatible with the MobileMate USB 3.0 reader from the same brand. Together they guarantee a phenomenal transmission speed. So you can move large files in record time.

This great SanDisk Micro SDX Ultra 128 GB memory card is available today for the modest sum of 16.99 euros instead of 27.99 euros. You benefit from a discount of 11 euros. (By the way, don’t forget that the Vivo Y70 + Sport Vivo wireless headphone package is available at an affordable price.)

3 good reasons to buy this SD card?

120 MB / s reading speed Class 10 memory card A1 approved

