Special offer for this 4K UHD HDR10 LED TV with Android

If you’re looking for a small 4K HDR LED television, the TCL 50P616 is on offer here, which works as a bonus on the Google, Android operating system.

TCL 50P616: Access your favorite applications

The TCL 50P616 is equipped with a panel that shows a diagonal of 50 inches with a resolution of 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) with HDR10 and HLG compatibility, which allows a pretty picture to be displayed.

As already mentioned, this TV integrates Android, so you can use all the applications you want and even those of your SVOD subscriptions (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, MyCanal …) as well as your music applications (Spotify, Deezer, …). Since it runs on Android, it also has the Google Assistant so you can control it remotely from the built-in microphone or from your smartphone. No need to add a multimedia TV box or force yourself to use a shaky operating system.

While the price was 499 euros, it has just risen to 369 euros, a godsend for small purses. And to complete your audio-video gear, here is a good plan for this Denon soundbar.

3 good reasons to crack

Android TV! Great price Compatible with HDR10, HLG …

