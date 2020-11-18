Special offer for the very powerful Intel Core i7-10700 processor for your new machine

If you are looking for components for your future war machine, this morning we had a great deal on a PNY XLR8 DDR4 RAM kit. Now we will move on to the processor with the powerful Intel Core i7-10700.

Intel Core i7-10700: Nothing will resist it

The Intel Core i7-10700 CPU is a powerful processor that no software or game can withstand, especially when paired with a decent amount of RAM and a great graphics card.

Here’s what it’s made of:

Base frequency: 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost mode Frequency: 5.1 GHz Number of cores: 8 Number of threads: 16 Cache: 16 MB Socket: LGA 1200

As you can see in this special offer, it is a BOX model which means you have a cooler for cooling, a very nice little saving especially since the one provided by Intel works quite well.

Normally the Intel Core i7-10700 costs around 400 euros, but today you can order it for 329.99 euros!

3 good reasons to succumb

Raw Power Perfect for gaming, streaming and power hungry software. Good price

