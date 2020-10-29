Special offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Hybrid PC with its powerful Ryzen 5 processor

If you are hesitant between a laptop and a tablet, here is a solution that should please you through this good plan. This is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Hybrid PC.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, a PC that cuts in half for you!

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a hybrid PC that can be used as a normal laptop or tablet thanks to its 14-inch touchscreen with full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). This is made possible by a stable hinge that bends 360 degrees. It also has a fingerprint reader that makes it easy to unlock with your fingertips.

Now let’s get to what’s in his stomach:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB

In terms of autonomy, Lenovo announces no less than 10 hours of classic use and, as a bonus, it is compatible with fast charging like last generation smartphones.

Listed at a price of 699 euros, it recently rose to 629 euros, a good plan to equip yourself well. And if you want to give your desktop PC a little boost, we have a promo for this AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

3 good reasons to crack

Robust hinge for transforming the full HD touchscreen. Good price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.