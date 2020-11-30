Special offer for the excellent 4K HDR10 Pro 100 Hz Dolby Nanocell LED TV from LG

If you feel like switching your TV to enjoy great picture quality, here is a special offer for the superb LG 65NANO86.

LG 65NANO86: Nanocell technology and 100 Hz panel

The LG 65NANO86 has many arguments that you should like. First, it’s a nice 65 inches, or about 164 cm, diagonal with 4K UHD resolution and a 100 Hz refresh rate.

It uses the manufacturer’s Nanocell technology for a high quality image. In addition, it is compatible with HDR10 Pro, but also Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for sound. Suffice it to say that you are not mistaken in choosing this TV!

Like all the latest generation TVs, it has extensive connectivity that allows you to connect to the Internet. The WebOS operating system allows you to install the applications of your choice (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney +). It also integrates the Miracast technology to send multimedia content from your smartphone or tablet.

It normally takes 1299 euros to get your hands on this model, but it has a 23% discount so it can be viewed at 999 euros today! And we also have a great soundbar from Sonos in stock in our tips.

Why succumb to this TV?

Super picture quality 100 Hz refresh rate! Smart TV for access to your favorite applications

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.