Special episode of The Simpsons, Bad Batch … discover the Star Wars Day program on Disney +

As every year, May 4th will be the occasion to celebrate World Star Wars Day thanks to the play on words “May the Fourth be with you”, which translates into French as “May the force be with you”. This time around, the celebration will be marked by the arrival of Disney +. Therefore, to the delight of the fans, the platform offers two original pieces of content directly inspired by the Star Wars universe, as well as various additional surprises.

A first celebration for Disney +

Disney + intends to celebrate the first Star Wars day since the platform arrived. In addition to the original programs, thanks to a partnership organized jointly with several artists, the platform will be painted in the colors of the saga until May 9th.

In addition, the Star Wars: Biome and Star Wars: At Full Speed ​​programs should allow you to fly over various destinations in the universe, but also rediscover the Millennium Falcon and an interstellar Imperial cruiser in greater detail.

While these different winks are very nice, they don’t replace the impatience of the new original scenarios. So without further ado, find out what’s in stock for you from 9 a.m. tomorrow:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, or the epic of a team of clones

Starting tomorrow, it will be possible to find a 3D animated series directly inspired by the Clone Wars series as it is Star Wars: The Bad Batch. As the name suggests, we’ll be able to find the Bad Batch Squad, a squad of elite clones. The latter are very different from their cousins ​​in the Republic’s clone army because of their genetic code.

Each team member has a special gift that will be especially useful in the context of the Post-Clone Wars era.

A special Simpson episode dedicated to Star Wars

That’s not all: a special Star Wars-themed Simpson episode will also be available on the platform tomorrow.

This short film, titled The Force Awakens After Napping, was, in turn, intended to tell the adventures of Maggie in a distant, very distant nursery (which is actually still in Springfield).

To hunt for a lost pacifier, the newest member of the Simpson family must embark on an adventure where the light and dark sides are never far apart. In her epic she will encounter terrible forces of evil, among which we will find in particular fearsome toothless Siths, promising and (very) young padawans, rebels as well as droids, which will probably look familiar to us.

Programs that mark a turning point in Disney’s strategy

This particular episode is expected to mark the start of a series of Simpsons tributes on the theme of flagship brands, movies and series from Disney +. With that in mind, Disney appears determined to leverage its large license catalog to take advantage of the many new opportunities that the Fox acquisition will offer.

When faced with this observation, some moviegoers may flinch. It is clear that these programs should at least represent unusual entertainment.