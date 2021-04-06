Special Effect Masterbatches Market Unrivalled CAGR +5% by 2028| Clariant AG, PolyOne Corporation, Gabriel-Chemie Group, Ampacet Corporation, Viba S.p.A., Americhem Inc., RTP Company Inc., Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd

Special Effect Masterbatches Market is poised to grow at CAGR +5% by the term of 2021-28.

Special effect masterbatches usually include special pigments or fillers to achieve different visual effects such as marble, metallic, glitter, fluorescence, transparent etc.

A special highlight is our special effect masterbatch for polychromatic and holographic colour effects. These effects for plastics are also called rainbow effect or flip-flop effect. By moving the plastic object or with the change of the viewing angle a broad colour spectrum appears.

Glitter masterbatch help to add extra sparkle to the product which gives a glitter finish to the end product. These masterbatches mainly used in industries like Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Cosmetic tubes, and bottles, etc.

Top Key Players:

PolyOne Corporation, Clariant AG, Gabriel-Chemie Group, Ampacet Corporation, Viba S.p.A., Americhem Inc., RTP Company Inc., Kandui Industries Pvt Ltd. and others.

Market segmentation

By Type

Pearlescent effect

Metallic effect

Fluorescent effect

Marble/Granite effect

Phosphorescent (Glow in Dark)

Fragrance

Other

