Spear Phishing Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027
Global spear phishing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations as well as due to increasing digitization, online browsing, and use of mobile devices.
Spear phishing is an email phishing threat to the organizations by the spammers or attackers to gain the confidential and sensitive data of the enterprises. It is usually done through emails or social media. Usually attacker uses it to gain access to secrets and financial data’s of the enterprises. Spear phishing protection is used to remove all the unauthorized access in the systems of the enterprises and protect the confidential information.
Market Drivers:
- Rising events of spear phishing attacks is propelling the growth of the market
- Surging acquisition of Bring Your Own Device policy in organizations is fueling the growth of the market
- The massive demand for cloud email security solution by the enterprises is boosting the growth of the market
- Surging adoption of digitization in the industry verticals is contributing of the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of knowledge and understanding of current threats and cyber-attacks is retraining the growth of the market
- Various organizations has raised concerns regarding outsourcing of security services which is hampering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Spear Phishing Market
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Hybrid
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
By End User
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Government
- Defense
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Critical Infrastructure
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, IRONSCALES had entered into a strategic alliance with BDO MDR for managing phishing detection and response. It will help the company to reduce the burden on its SOC team and will now be able to provide its customers with time saving and benefits of risk reducing which will retain the customers for the company and make it a market leader.
- In February 2019, Cofense has launched it latest technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, allowing operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when intended recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the customers and increase the revenues of the company.
Competitive Analysis
Global spear phishing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spear phishing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global spear phishing market are Cisco Systems Inc., Votiro Inc., IronScales Ltd., Microsoft, Symantec Corporation, PhishLabs, Cofense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Proofpoint Inc., GreatHorn Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, Sophos Ltd., McAfee LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., BAE Systems, RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, F-Secure, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc. among others.
Major Highlights of Spear Phishing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Spear Phishing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Spear Phishing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Spear Phishing market.
