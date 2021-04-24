Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 202 8

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials

A loudspeaker emits both negative and positive phase sound waves. Usually, the negative phase sound waves are emitted from the rear part of the loudspeaker, while the positive phase sound waves are emitted from the front. Often, these two sound waves combine resulting in interference, which compromises the efficiency of the speaker. To avoid the consequential interference, a speaker cabinet is used to enclose the loudspeaker. This enclosure prevents the mixing of the negative phase sound waves with the positive phase sound waves.

The internal audio components of a loudspeaker are delicate in nature, and any damage to them could have a drastic effect on the life span of the loudspeaker. In order to protect these components, speaker grilles are mounted directly over the front face of the loudspeaker. The speaker grille protects the speaker’s internal parts, while permitting the sound to pass clearly. Companies offer two basic types of grilles, namely, soft grilles and hard grilles. Soft grilles are made of well suited cloth material that imposed little resistance to the sound waves. Such grilles absorb the vibration and are, therefore, less prone to rattling. Hard grilles are made of metal, wood, plastics or other construction material. Since they do not absorb the vibrations, holes are drilled to allow the sound to pass.

Currently, speaker cabinets, grilles and materials manufacturers are offering customized solutions designed on the basis of the customer’s exact requirements.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market: Drivers & restraints

Though speaker cabinets, grilles and materials might be expensive, they are very efficient, reliable & sturdy, which increases their demand. Also, the rising requirement to mitigate damage to fragile internal components of a loudspeaker and the ever-rising public interest in music production are some of the factors driving the growth of the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market. Also, availability of a huge variety of application-based speaker cabinets is expected to drive the growth of the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market globally.

However, in some cases, the speaker grille interacts way too much with the sound emitted by the loud speaker. This could result in unwanted distortions and vibrations in the sound. For instance, the speakers developed for professional audio production studios, rarely have grilles. This is due to the fact that anything in the path of the accurate sound waves could obscure major aspects of the sound. Such factors challenge the overall growth of the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market. Also, availability of cheap and delicate speaker cabinets, grilles and materials is expected to restrict the growth of the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials market: Segmentation

On the basis of the speaker cabinet type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

Closed (or Sealed) Speaker Cabinets

Reflex (or Ported) Speaker Cabinets

Dipole Speaker Cabinets

Horn Speaker Cabinets

Transmission Line Speaker Cabinets

Quarter Wave Resonator

Tapered Quarter Wave Pipe (TQWP)

On the basis of speaker grille type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

Hard Grilles

Soft Grilles

On the basis of grille fabric type, the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market can be segmented as:

Artificial Fibres

Natural Fibres

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Large presence of local vendors in Asia Pacific and West European countries, such as China and the U.K., is driving the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market in the region. In the speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market, Asia Pacific is expected to register high share among all the regions. The region is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the growing music industry.

Speaker Cabinets, Grilles and Materials market: Key players

Examples of some of the major players operating in the global speaker cabinets, grilles and materials market include Hi-Touch Electronic (Shanghai) Co Ltd; Eminence Speaker LLC; Stetron; VIBE Audio; Mojotone; Acoustone; Wendell Fabrics Corporation; Foshan Hongyu; Dongxingli and Taizhou Jinjue Mesh Screen, among others.

