SPD-Zoff on identity politics: Thierse confirms criticism | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the debate in the SPD on the social course towards sexual and other minorities, former Bundestag president Wolfgang Thierse said he experienced “overwhelming approval”.

At the same time, he reiterated his criticism of the culture of conversation and debate, a so-called identity politics, because it is not aimed at reconciliation and concrete progress.

Even SPD Fundamental Values ​​Commission chairman Gesine Schwan did not shy away from criticism. She said to the address of SPD chairman Saskia Esken and party vice chairman Kevin Kühnert: “I want to show them both: it doesn’t work that way. That was a mistake you made, ‘she told the weekly magazine’ Der Spiegel ‘on Sunday. You consider “these collective identities like the plague”.

Last week, former Bundestag president Wolfgang Thierse criticized “leftist identity politics” in a guest article for the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. An attitude is expanding to refuse discussion. This caused a heated debate on social media.

The provisional highlight was a letter from Thierses to the SPD leadership in which the former GDR civil rights activist had expressed doubts as to whether it would be desirable to remain in the party if two members of the party leadership distanced themselves from him. This was an allusion to the fact that Esken and Kühnert had previously criticized “statements by individual representatives of the SPD” about identity politics.

SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz recalled Thierse’s performance in the ZDF program “Berlin Direct” on Sunday evening: “Wolfgang Thierse has made great contributions to the SPD, to our country, to German unity. He is someone we have. in the SPD will enjoy it for a long time to come. “

Thierse made it clear in the magazine “Cicero” on Saturday that a public distancing of Esken and Kühnert could only have been aimed at him, as no one else from the party has currently publicly responded to the questions. The criticism is also “inappropriate”. “Since the publication of this essay, I can hardly save myself from emails. I got between 500 and 1000 emails – apart from the shit storm. It was overwhelming approval, not only from our own party, ”said Thierse.

As a left-wing East German, he could also describe his life story as a succession of minority experiences, he told the “Spiegel”. “You have to learn to deal with it, and not just suffer and complain. You get small and ugly and you get nothing. “