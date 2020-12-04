SPD party chairman: Söder «theatrical and indulgent» | Free press

The tone is getting louder in the debate about the best measures to prevent the spread of corona. The SPD group leader is targeting Bavaria – and is not squeamish about his choice of words.

Berlin (dpa) – SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich has accused Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder of improper self-presentation during the Corona crisis.

“It amazes me how theatrically and lovingly the Bavarian prime minister reappeared after the prime minister’s conference,” said Mützenich of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”.

He pointed out that Bavaria has one of the highest rates of infections in Germany. Söder’s constant demands on the federal government and his proposals in the Corona crisis didn’t change anything. “I strongly recommend that he take more care of the affairs of his federal state, rather than contradict the joint decisions and fantastic national measures,” said Mützenich. CSU Secretary General Markus Blume rejected the criticism.

Federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday evening to extend the current partial lockdown to January 10. Söder then asked whether more stringent measures were not necessary. “The question is whether we can keep the country in this kind of half-sleep all the time or whether we shouldn’t think about going deeper in some places very clearly and consistently,” said the CSU chief. Söder is itself considering tightening contact restrictions – also on New Year’s Eve.

Mützenich emphasized that it was now important to get through the crisis in a healthy, economic and social way. “And I am convinced that we can do that throughout the corona crisis,” said the SPD politician. “Of course we are looking at what economic aid will be needed in the coming months. This also requires a state aid agreement with the European Commission, ”he added.

CSU Secretary-General Blume replied on Friday: “You haven’t heard from Mr Mützenich for a long time, he doesn’t seem to be on the screen. He should ask his SPD prime minister how serious the situation is. Blume emphasized: “We are in the middle of the second wave with excruciatingly high cases and death rates. Mr. Mützenich can say what he wants: for us, health and safety are still our top priority, that is what we are committed to in Germany.”