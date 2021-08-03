SPD, Greens and FDP want special session on flood relief | free press

Berlin (DPA) – After the flood disaster, especially in West Germany, a special session of the Bundestag is more likely. Meanwhile, the FDP, the Greens and the SPD are all in favor of MPs coming out of the summer break in August to quickly get help for the people in the flood plains.

At least one third of the MPs should ask for this, so 237 MPs. The three factions together have 299 seats.

In an interview published on Tuesday, SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich also argued for a special session. “Now that it becomes clear that all federal states will participate in a reconstruction fund together with the federal government, the SPD group believes that the Bundestag should discuss the legal requirements during the summer holidays and take decisions quickly,” said Mützenich of the “Rheinische Post”. “.

The Green Group’s first parliamentary manager, Britta Haßelmann, welcomed the willingness of the SPD. “Then we have to work together to make sure this happens quickly,” she told the German news agency in Berlin. “Why the CDU/CSU apparently still hesitates is incomprehensible to me.”

The Bundestag must decide on a reconstruction fund for the affected people and the areas of the flood disaster, Haßelmann said. “After the emergency response, the people affected by the disaster now need more support and planning security. Rapid action and decisions by the Bundestag are therefore indispensable.” In addition, the necessary climate protection and climate protection measures must be discussed.

Mützenich said: “In this situation, we want to provide at least financial security to the people, municipalities and service providers affected by the flood.” Houses, roads, utilities and bridges must be repaired as soon as possible.

The FDP faction even called for a special session this week, but that is hardly possible in terms of time. The liberals also want a debate about the further course of events in the corona pandemic.

Their first parliamentary director Marco Buschmann had written to his colleagues from the Union, the SPD, the Greens and the Left, as well as Bundestag Speaker Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), saying that a conference of prime ministers would not be enough on both topics. The prime ministers want to meet again next Tuesday.

More than two and a half weeks ago, more than 180 people died in the storm of the century in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. The material damage is enormous.