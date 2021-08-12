SPD condemns abuse campaign against Greens as “right-wing nonsense” | free press

Actually, the parties are currently in election campaign mode. But now the SPD is showing solidarity with the Greens. The reason is the poster campaign of a controversial ex-CSU.

Berlin (AP) – The SPD has sided with the Greens and condemned the insulting posters against the party, which have been on display in many cities for a few days.

“# GrünerMist is # legal waste,” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil wrote on Twitter. “Democrats stick together.” A red-green tile read: “Separated in colors, united in the case against the law”. Green federal manager Michael Kellner responded to the tweet “Together against hate and agitation”.

For several days now, large posters have been displayed in several major cities in Germany, on which the motto «# GrünerMist 2021» revolts against the Greens. They look like green posters, but the posters have words like “Destruction of Prosperity”, “Climate Socialism” or “Ecoterror”.

Who is behind the abuse campaign?

According to his own statement, ex-CSU member David Bendels and his agency «Conservare Communication GmbH» are behind this. He wanted to warn that the Greens pose a huge threat to Germany, Bendels said.

Bendels also chairs the right-wing conservative Association for the Preservation of the Rule of Law and Civil Liberties, which in the past had produced posters and brochures calling for the election of the AfD in various election campaigns.

The current campaign is “in no way related to the AfD,” Bendels said. The AfD had also announced that there was “no connection whatsoever between the AfD and the anti-green campaign in question”.