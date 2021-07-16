SPD agrees to coalition negotiations with CDU and FDP | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 16, 2021
6

Unlike Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt is unlikely to experience political instability. The regional association of the SPD has decided to start coalition negotiations with the FDP and CDU.

Leuna (dpa) – The black-red-yellow coalition negotiations in Saxony-Anhalt could start early next week: a state party SPD conference on Friday evening voted with a majority in favor of the secretary of state’s proposal to enter into coalition negotiations with the CDU and FDP.

The other two sides had already decided on Thursday to participate in the negotiations in their respective state governments. The last time there was a coalition of CDU, SPD and FDP in Germany was in 1959.

In the June 6 state elections, the SPD achieved the worst result in its history in Saxony-Anhalt with just 8.4 percent of the vote. Some Social Democrats had asked to join the opposition because of the poor result. They had expressed skepticism that the SPD could push through social-democratic demands alongside the CDU and FDP.

The formation of a government in Saxony-Anhalt should be completed by September 16 with the re-election of Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU).

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 16, 2021
6
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Funko Pop figures of the 2021 edition revealed

Funko Pop figures of the 2021 edition revealed

January 26, 2021
Photo of State elections: tentative start in polling stations | Free press

State elections: tentative start in polling stations | Free press

March 14, 2021
Photo of The special episode will be broadcast unencrypted on a French channel

The special episode will be broadcast unencrypted on a French channel

May 24, 2021
Photo of 150 euros instant discount for the Samsung Galaxy A51

150 euros instant discount for the Samsung Galaxy A51

April 8, 2021
Back to top button