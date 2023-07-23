Sunday, July 23, 2023
Spain General Election 2023: Live Results
World 

Jean Nicholas

This election will allocate all 350 seats within the Congress of Deputies, Spain’s major legislative physique. If no single social gathering receives an outright majority in Congress ⎯ a probable state of affairs ⎯ the events will negotiate till they kind a governing coalition.

Seats wanted for a majority

Main left events

Main proper events

Celebration

%

Seats
0% 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0

Initially scheduled for the top of the 12 months, the vote is the primary time Spain has held a normal election so late in the summertime, inflicting concern about turnout. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of PSOE, the mainstream social-democratic social gathering, referred to as a snap election after a poor outcome amongst left-leaning events throughout regional and native elections in Might.

PSOE is challenged on the proper by PP, a mainstream conservative and Christian democratic political social gathering led by Senate member Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Attainable coalitions

176 seats required for majority

Main proper events

PP
Vox

=
0
seats

Main proper events plus smaller events

PP
Vox
PNV
CC
UPN

=
0
seats

Main left events

PSOE
Sumar

=
0
seats

Main left events plus smaller events

PSOE
Sumar
PNV
BNG
Bildu
Existe
ERC

=
0
seats

Main left events plus smaller and all Catalan events

PSOE
Sumar
PNV
BNG
Bildu
Existe
ERC
Junts
CUP

=
0
seats

If PP or PSOE fails to win a majority, center-right PP might look to kind a coalition with the far-right Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, a member of the Congress of Deputies. Equally, the center-left PSOE might look to kind a coalition with Sumar, a coalition of 20 progressive and regional political events led by Yolanda Díaz, the second deputy prime minister and labor minister. Sumar consists of Unidas Podemos, a leftist social gathering that received 35 seats in 2019, which is struggling after its meteoric rise simply eight years in the past.

If both of these coalitions fail to achieve a majority in parliament, they should garner the assist of smaller regional events.

Along with the Congress of Deputies, 208 seats may also be allotted within the Senate, a territorial chamber, however that physique doesn’t participate in electing the prime minister.

Outcomes by Province

Locations the place PSOE led within the Might native election

Locations the place PSOE led within the Might native election

Seats
Province Margin PSOE+
Sumar		 PP+
Vox		 Others % In
Barcelona 0 0 0 0%
Seville 0 0 0 0%
Asturias 0 0 0 0%
Badajoz 0 0 0 0%
Granada 0 0 0 0%
Toledo 0 0 0 0%
Jaén 0 0 0 0%
Santa Cruz de Tenerife 0 0 0 0%
Las Palmas 0 0 0 0%
Ciudad Actual 0 0 0 0%
Cáceres 0 0 0 0%
León 0 0 0 0%
Albacete 0 0 0 0%
Guadalajara 0 0 0 0%
Tarragona 0 0 0 0%
Cuenca 0 0 0 0%
Girona 0 0 0 0%
Soria 0 0 0 0%

…the place different events have been forward

…the place different events have been forward

Seats
Province Margin PSOE+
Sumar		 PP+
Vox		 Others % In
Biscay 0 0 0 0%
Guipúzcoa 0 0 0 0%
Navarra 0 0 0 0%
Álava 0 0 0 0%
Lleida 0 0 0 0%

…the place PP was forward

…the place PP was forward

Seats
Province Margin PSOE+
Sumar		 PP+
Vox		 Others % In
Madrid 0 0 0 0%
Valencia 0 0 0 0%
Alicante 0 0 0 0%
Málaga 0 0 0 0%
Murcia 0 0 0 0%
A Coruña 0 0 0 0%
Pontevedra 0 0 0 0%
Zaragoza 0 0 0 0%
Cádiz 0 0 0 0%
Córdoba 0 0 0 0%
Balearic Islands 0 0 0 0%
Almería 0 0 0 0%
Castellón 0 0 0 0%
Valladolid 0 0 0 0%
Huelva 0 0 0 0%
Lugo 0 0 0 0%
Salamanca 0 0 0 0%
Cantabria 0 0 0 0%
La Rioja 0 0 0 0%
Ourense 0 0 0 0%
Burgos 0 0 0 0%
Zamora 0 0 0 0%
Huesca 0 0 0 0%
Ávila 0 0 0 0%
Segovia 0 0 0 0%
Palencia 0 0 0 0%
Teruel 0 0 0 0%
Melilla 0 0 0 0%
Ceuta 0 0 0 0%
