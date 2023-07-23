Spain General Election 2023: Live Results
This election will allocate all 350 seats within the Congress of Deputies, Spain’s major legislative physique. If no single social gathering receives an outright majority in Congress ⎯ a probable state of affairs ⎯ the events will negotiate till they kind a governing coalition.
|Celebration
|Votes
|
%
|Seats
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Initially scheduled for the top of the 12 months, the vote is the primary time Spain has held a normal election so late in the summertime, inflicting concern about turnout. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of PSOE, the mainstream social-democratic social gathering, referred to as a snap election after a poor outcome amongst left-leaning events throughout regional and native elections in Might.
PSOE is challenged on the proper by PP, a mainstream conservative and Christian democratic political social gathering led by Senate member Alberto Núñez Feijóo.
If PP or PSOE fails to win a majority, center-right PP might look to kind a coalition with the far-right Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, a member of the Congress of Deputies. Equally, the center-left PSOE might look to kind a coalition with Sumar, a coalition of 20 progressive and regional political events led by Yolanda Díaz, the second deputy prime minister and labor minister. Sumar consists of Unidas Podemos, a leftist social gathering that received 35 seats in 2019, which is struggling after its meteoric rise simply eight years in the past.
If both of these coalitions fail to achieve a majority in parliament, they should garner the assist of smaller regional events.
Along with the Congress of Deputies, 208 seats may also be allotted within the Senate, a territorial chamber, however that physique doesn’t participate in electing the prime minister.
Outcomes by Province
Locations the place PSOE led within the Might native election
|Seats
|Province
|Margin
|PSOE+
Sumar
|PP+
Vox
|Others
|% In
|Barcelona
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Seville
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Asturias
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Badajoz
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Granada
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Toledo
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Jaén
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Santa Cruz de Tenerife
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Las Palmas
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Ciudad Actual
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Cáceres
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|León
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Albacete
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Guadalajara
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Tarragona
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Cuenca
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Girona
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Soria
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
…the place different events have been forward
|Seats
|Province
|Margin
|PSOE+
Sumar
|PP+
Vox
|Others
|% In
|Biscay
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Guipúzcoa
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Navarra
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Álava
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Lleida
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
…the place PP was forward
|Seats
|Province
|Margin
|PSOE+
Sumar
|PP+
Vox
|Others
|% In
|Madrid
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Valencia
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Alicante
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Málaga
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Murcia
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|A Coruña
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Pontevedra
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Zaragoza
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Cádiz
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Córdoba
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Balearic Islands
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Almería
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Castellón
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Valladolid
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Huelva
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Lugo
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Salamanca
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Cantabria
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|La Rioja
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Ourense
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Burgos
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Zamora
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Huesca
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Ávila
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Segovia
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Palencia
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Teruel
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Melilla
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Ceuta
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0%