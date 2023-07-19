Spain, Facing a Future of Drought, Turns to Medieval Solutions

Mr. Civantos, a stocky man with a goatee, mentioned the Moors had constructed not less than 15,000 miles of acequias throughout the Andalusian provinces of Granada and Almeria, in what was then Al-Andalus. He defined that earlier than the acequias, it was laborious to develop meals within the unstable local weather of the Mediterranean, with periodic droughts.

The “genius of the system,” he mentioned, is that it slows down the water move from the mountains to the plains so as to higher retain and distribute it.

With out acequias, snowmelt from mountain peaks would move immediately into rivers and lakes that dry up in the course of the summer time. With them, the soften is diverted to a number of acequias winding by way of the hills. The water soaks into the bottom in a “sponge impact,” after which circulates slowly by way of aquifers and exhibits up months later, downslope, in springs that irrigate crops in the course of the dry season.

Traces of the system are in all places within the southern Alpujarra Mountains, on the south slopes of the Sierra Nevada. Water gushes out of the mountains at each street bend. It softens the soil of the excessive plains. It spurts from fountains within the area’s typical whitewashed villages.