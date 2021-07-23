Spain as a possible high-incidence area: Majorca concerns | free press

The corona figures in Spain have skyrocketed since the end of June. Now the country could become a high-incidence area for German holidaymakers – affecting those who have not been vaccinated in particular.

Palma (dpa) – Reports that the federal government may want to classify the Corona hotspot Spain as a high-incidence area are ringing alarm bells in Mallorca, the Germans’ favorite holiday island.

“This decision will mainly be taken by Mallorca and the rest of the islands (Balearic Islands),” the newspaper “Última Hora” wrote on Friday. “That would be another blow to tourism,” fears the newspaper “Diario de Mallorca”. Because anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or has not recovered from Corona, must be quarantined for ten days when returning from an area with a high incidence to Germany, which can only be shortened after five days with a negative test.

This particularly affects younger holidaymakers, many of whom have not yet been vaccinated. But even fully vaccinated parents can run into problems if their children have to quarantine for at least five days after returning from their holiday in Mallorca instead of being allowed to go to after-school care or kindergarten. Media group Funke reported on Thursday that the federal government wants to declare Spain and the Netherlands as corona high-incidence areas next Friday.

Since the end of June, the corona figures have skyrocketed practically everywhere in Spain. The country has one of the worst values ​​in Europe. About 475,000 new infections were counted within a month, the seven-day incidence rose from 42 in June to 333 today, well above 200 beyond which Germany can declare a country a high-incidence area. In Mallorca, the value was recently 365.

With the ongoing vaccination campaign, the tourism industry had hoped for a much stronger business recovery this summer. In normal times, tourism contributes more than twelve percent to Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP), in the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, and in the Canary Islands even around 35 percent. The industry provides hundreds of thousands of jobs.