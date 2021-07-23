Spain and the Netherlands classified as high incidence areas | free press

The corona figures in Spain have skyrocketed since the end of June. Now the country is considered a high incidence area. And the classification also applies to Germany’s immediate neighbors.

Berlin/Madrid (dpa) – The federal government will classify Spain and the Netherlands as areas with a high corona incidence from Tuesday. The Robert Koch Institute announced this on Friday.

The decision follows a sharp rise in the number of infections in both countries in recent weeks. Anyone returning to Germany from a high-incidence area and not fully vaccinated or recovered will be required to quarantine for ten days, but can be shortened after five days with a negative test.

According to the travel company DRV, about 200,000 package travelers from Germany are currently on holiday in Spain – about 60 percent of them in the Balearic Islands, 30 percent in the Canary Islands and the rest on the mainland. In addition, there are an estimated total of about 200,000 individual holidaymakers from Germany in the country.

Since the end of June, the corona figures have skyrocketed practically everywhere in Spain. The country has one of the worst values ​​in Europe. About 475,000 new infections were counted within a month, the seven-day incidence rose from 42 in June to 333 now.

On Mallorca, the favorite holiday island of the Germans, the incidence was recently as high as 365. Especially young, unvaccinated people became infected at parties and music festivals, usually with the more contagious Delta variant. In the Corona hotspot of Catalonia with Barcelona as the tourist metropolis, the 14-day incidence among 20-29 year olds is currently a staggering 3200.

Last Sunday, the Netherlands was the first of the nine neighboring countries of Germany to be fully classified as a risk area again. Since the beginning of July, the number of infections there had risen by 500 percent within a week. The peak was a seven-day incidence of about 415 on Tuesday. The government had previously lifted almost all corona measures.

The delta variant of the virus had spread quickly, especially in discotheques, festivals and parties. Especially young people up to the age of 29 became infected. The number of patients in hospitals has also increased sharply since then.

The Dutch government pulled the emergency brake two weeks ago. Discos and nightclubs are now closed and festivals are banned. The number of infections has been falling again for a few days. Most recently, about 6,300 new cases were registered on Thursday. The incidence is now around 361. More than 50 percent of the approximately 17 million inhabitants have already been fully vaccinated. About 70 percent received at least one dose.